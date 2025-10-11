Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, new york comic con, UIltimate Universe, ultimate spider-man

NYCC: Marvel Really Really Really Is Ending The Ultimate Universe

NYCC: Marvel Really Really Really Really Is Ending The Ultimate Universe

Article Summary Marvel confirms the Ultimate Universe will officially end in April 2026 with Ultimate Endgame's finale.

Each Ultimate title, including Spider-Man, X-Men, and Black Panther, receives a planned final issue date.

The storylines conclude with emotional, high-stakes events, promising a definitive, lasting legacy.

"Origin Boxes" from the Ultimate Universe set up new Marvel Universe stories starting in 2026.

A month ago, I wrote, "As far as Bleeding Cool can ascertain, Ultimate Endgame #1, published on the 31st of December 2025, will indeed begin the end of the current Ultimate Universe. And that's how it was contractually agreed three years ago with Jonathan Hickman when he took on the project. Then Marvel Comics went and made it official at Retailer Day at New York Comic Con two days ago. The Ultimate Universe will end in April 2026 with the conclusion of Ultimate Endgame. And still no one believed it. And now, Marvel has taken to the public stage at NYCC to reiterate this. As well as when each individual Ultimate title will end. Will people start to believe it this time?

During Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel, Head of Marvel Comics and Franchise Dan Buckley, Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, Senior Editor Wil Moss, Ultimates writer Deniz Camp, and Ultimate Wolverine writer Chris Condon revealed information on the final issues of all five Ultimate titles to a room of surprised fans: ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24 in December, ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #24 in January, ULTIMATE X-MEN #24 in February, and ULTIMATES #24 and ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #16 in April.

At the panel, Marvel Publisher Dan Buckley said that he impressed Jonathan Hickman by agreeing that the Ultimate line would end after two years and change. That it will be one whole digestible thing, rather than being interminably extended. Even though it was extended slightly with Ultimate Endgame. Deniz Camp said that the creators found all this hard to believe as well, but that they will be going out on a high note.

Ultimate Spider-Man will end with the Sinister Six as allies, Ultimate Black Panther with the Ultimate origins of Vibranium, and Storm's Child of Light in prophecy, Ultimate X-Men will give final moments to the extended cast, Ultimates will give us Doom;s Fantastic Four, before bringing together theentire Ultimate Universe, then Wasp, Nick Fury and a mysteery character into January… and Ultimate Wolverine will reflect the first issue of the series as it all comes to an end, with Magik, Colossus and Omega Red. Let the mourning begin….

"Marvel's new Ultimate Universe began in June 2023 with Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch's Ultimate Invasion. The Maker, a dark version of Reed Richards from the original Ultimate Universe, created a world without heroes. Despite his meticulous planning, heroes like Spider-Man and the Ultimates still rose to embrace their destinies—but the trajectory of their journeys were radically altered… In ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN, an older, wiser Peter Parker balanced web-slinging with his responsibilities as a husband and father. In ULTIMATE X-MEN, a group of students in Japan developed strange abilities. ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER saw Khonshu go to war against the isolated nation of Wakanda. In ULTIMATES, Iron Lad built a network of heroes to restore freedom to a world ruled from the shadows. And in ULTIMATE WOLVERINE, a man named Logan is the Maker's most lethal weapon: the Winter Soldier! Ever since the beginning, the Ultimate Universe was built with a predetermined endpoint—the Maker's return from captivity! The Maker's release kicks off ULTIMATE ENDGAME, a five-issue event series launching in December that brings this interconnected universe together for a climactic showdown. Told in real time month to month, the ULTIMATE UNIVERSE was an ambitious storytelling project that exceeded all expectations. Now, it ends on a definitive high point, delivering a complete, groundbreaking saga that can be enjoyed by comic fans for generations to come. The Ultimate Universe will leave its mark on the main Marvel Universe in the way of "Origin Boxes," the very devices the Maker used to rob legendary heroes of their powers. In ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURISON #5, on sale later this month, Miles Morales will swing back to the 616 with a handful of these boxes, setting the stage for new heroes and storylines throughout 2026."

"It's hard to talk about without getting emotional," said Camp. "It really is the culmination of everything Jonathan began. Everything from my book and everyone else's book are all converging. It's gonna be definitive, it's going to be big, it's going to be emotional, there's going to be death…it's just wild."

"You'll be able to take this journey—the beginning, middle, and end—and digest it for years to come and pass it on to others," Head of Marvel Comics and Franchise Dan Buckley added.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #24 – 75960620796102411

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 12/24

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #24

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 1/21

ULTIMATE X-MEN #24

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 2/11

ULTIMATES #24

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale April 2026

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #16

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale April 2026

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!