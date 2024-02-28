Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: kate pryde, Rogue, storm, women of marvel

The Future Of The X-Men, In The Women Of Marvel

Written by Celeste Bronfman, drawn by Leila Leiz, coloured by Ceci De La Cruz, the story The Future Is Here runs in today's Women Of Marvel.

Article Summary New comic "The Future Is Here" spotlights Marvel's leading ladies.

Rogue and Kate Pryde to head new X-Men teams in summer 2024.

Storm teases a potential venture into the political realm.

"Women of Marvel #1" anthology hits shelves, featuring top heroines.

And also on Marvel Comics's social media streams.

In the introduction, Women of Marvel consulting editor Angelique Roche states that;

Jackpot and Black Cat are getting their own miniseries launching this month.

Black Widow's picked up a symbiote?!

Spider-Gwen is making a permanent move to Earth-616.

Rogue and Kate Pryde will each be leading a new X-Men team — more to come as details on the summer 2024 X-Men launches are released!

And so it comes to pass, as seen in the vision that Mister Negative summons in Madame Web. Who, in another timeline, has just had a record-breaking smash hit in the cinemas.

So, yes, we have a Rogue-led team including Nightcrawler, Gambit and Wolverine and suggests a flashback to earlier classic costumes, possibly in keeping with an X-Men '97 vibe… especially Wolverine.

While Kate Pryde will have Emma Frost on her team, as well as a number of shadowy figures.

And it looked like Storm, recently Queen of Arakko and Regent of Sol, will be entering the political arena. Could we have our first Mutant President in 2024? It might be worth remembering that while she grew up in Kenya, Storm was born in the USA…

Women Of Marvel #1 is published today from Marvel Comics.

WOMEN OF MARVEL #1

MARVEL COMICS

DEC230658

(W) Gail Simone, Celeste Bronfman, Erica Schultz (A) Nao Fuji (CA) Carmen Carnero

CELEBRATING THE MIGHTY WOMEN OF MARVEL!

Because they worked hard for this and they deserve it! But who you callin' "doll"?! Marvel's most powerful heroines take center stage in an anthology that will inspire, empower and motivate fans from all walks of life! Whether it's the Boss of Space pummeling back an alien invasion or the Scarlet Witch weaving a magical protection, the women of Marvel have got your back. Featuring a story by industry legend Gail Simone and more to come! Rated T+In Shops: Feb 28, 2024 SRP: $5.99

