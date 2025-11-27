Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: , ,

The Grant Morrison Jokes That Marvel Rejected In Batman/Deadpool

The Grant Morrison Jokes That Marvel Rejected In Batman/Deadpool... and the replacements that were even worse!

Grant Morrison writes about Deadpool/Batman on their Substack, specifically the moment that Deadpool starts shooting Spider-Man-style webbing from a gun. "The web gun gets its big moment! The original line here was 'I GOT AN EJACULATION GUN!' but Marvel nixed it. My replacement line seems worse to me." This is the replacement line.

The Ejaculation Line That Marvel Rejected In Deadpool/Batman
Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora

"Death by happy ending." Yes, that probably is worse, isn't it? It's not the only gag that Marvel removed however. Grant Morrison states that when it came to covers for the comic, "I came up with two ideas – for the Dan Mora one, I suggested Batman and Deadpool doing Superman vs. Muhammad Ali, battling before an enthusiastic crowd of cheering angels. The conceit was to have been provided by a cover blurb reading 'BATGOD vs. MARVEL JESUS!' until we were told that God and Jesus were off limits!"

However as we discovered, swipes from gay porn artwork used to forment cultural revolution were fine, as were references to the infamous video "Two Girls One Cup". It's all about the difference between text and subtext.

Grant Morrison Talks Batman/Deadpool
Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora

And you know what one of Grant Morrison's biggest influences has to say about that.

Union Jack Vs... Nigel Farage?

I mean, he says he is one of Grant's boggest influences, you'd have to ask Garth Marenghi to be sure.

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora
THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott SnyderJames Tynion IVJoshua WilliamsonTom TaylorMariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden ShermanBruno RedondoAmanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

