The Grant Morrison Jokes That Marvel Rejected In Batman/Deadpool

The Grant Morrison Jokes That Marvel Rejected In Batman/Deadpool... and the replacements that were even worse!

Article Summary Grant Morrison reveals jokes Marvel rejected from Batman/Deadpool, including the "ejaculation gun" line

Marvel also nixed a "BATGOD vs. MARVEL JESUS" cover blurb for Batman/Deadpool as too controversial

Some risqué references, like nods to "Two Girls One Cup," made it past editorial into Batman/Deadpool

The balance between overt text and suggestive subtext in Batman/Deadpool jokes is explored

Grant Morrison writes about Deadpool/Batman on their Substack, specifically the moment that Deadpool starts shooting Spider-Man-style webbing from a gun. "The web gun gets its big moment! The original line here was 'I GOT AN EJACULATION GUN!' but Marvel nixed it. My replacement line seems worse to me." This is the replacement line.

"Death by happy ending." Yes, that probably is worse, isn't it? It's not the only gag that Marvel removed however. Grant Morrison states that when it came to covers for the comic, "I came up with two ideas – for the Dan Mora one, I suggested Batman and Deadpool doing Superman vs. Muhammad Ali, battling before an enthusiastic crowd of cheering angels. The conceit was to have been provided by a cover blurb reading 'BATGOD vs. MARVEL JESUS!' until we were told that God and Jesus were off limits!"

However as we discovered, swipes from gay porn artwork used to forment cultural revolution were fine, as were references to the infamous video "Two Girls One Cup". It's all about the difference between text and subtext.

And you know what one of Grant Morrison's biggest influences has to say about that.

I mean, he says he is one of Grant's boggest influences, you'd have to ask Garth Marenghi to be sure.

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

