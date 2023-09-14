Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: hellboy, mike mignola, richard corben

The Hellboy Inspiration That Richard Corben Gave Director Brian Taylor

Dark Horse Comics celebrates the legacy of horror artist Richard Corben with the Release of Hellboy Artists Collection in May next year.

Dark Horse Comics celebrates the legacy of horror artist Richard Corben with the Release of Hellboy Artists Collection: Richard Corben in May next year. As an oversized, Deluxe Format hardcover, with a cloth spine, foil cover treatments and over 300 pages of Hellboy stories by Corben, including Hellboy: The Crooked Man, the basis for the next Hellboy movie from director Brian Taylor,

Corben's comic career spanned five decades, with seminal stories in Heavy Metal, Creepy, and Eerie, as well as his legendary fantasy underground masterpieces, like Den and Murky World, which were first published by Fantagor Press. In 2024, Dark Horse Comics will celebrate Corben's legacy with the publication of Hellboy Artists Collection: Richard Corben , which collects—for the first time in one volume—each and every Hellboy story Corben illustrated.

"Corben was a genius," said Hellboy creator Mike Mignola. "I was a fan from the first moment I saw his work in Heavy Metal magazine way back when. I never in a million years thought I'd get a chance to work with him, but I did and it remains a highlight of my career. I wrote The Crooked Man specifically for him and it remains my favourite Hellboy story."

Hellboy Artists Collection: Richard Corben collects every Hellboy story by Mignola and Corben, including multiple one-shot specials (Hellboy: Being Human, Hellboy in Mexico, Hellboy: The Bride of Hell, and Hellboy: Double Feature of Evil), the short story Hellboy: The Mirror, Hellboy: Makoma issues 1 and 2, all three issues of Hellboy: The Crooked Man, and the original graphic novel Hellboy: House of the Living Dead. All of the stories are coloured by Eisner award-winning colourist Dave Stewart, lettered by Clem Robins and the hardcover features a cover by Corben.

Corben was the winner of the Spectrum Grand Master award in 2009 and was elected to The Will Eisner Award Hall of Fame in 2012. In 2018, he received the Grand Prix de la ville d'Angouleme, one of few Americans who have been honoured to receive this award. Corben also created the cover art for Meat Loaf's album Bat Out of Hell and a movie poster for Brian De Palma's Phantom of the Paradise.

Hellboy Artists Collection: Richard Corben will be published by Dark Horse Comics on the 7th of May. Dark Horse Comics is currently celebrating the 50th anniversary of Corben's masterpiece Den: Neverwhere two weeks ago with new deluxe editions of the long out-of-print classic with volume 1, now on sale in comic shops and bookstores, features bonus material, art pages restored by long-time Corben collaborator José Villarrubia, new lettering by Nate Piekos of Blambot, and an introduction by Patton Oswalt.

