The Horror of Ribage Publishing's Crime Mysteries, Up for Auction

According to David Saunders, Ribage Publishing was named after a combination of the first names of publisher Stanley M. Estrow's cousins. The first two letters of each of the names Richard, Barbara, and Geraldine, "Ri" "Ba" and "Ge", combine to form the word "Ribage." The company itself was a division of Trojan Publishing, which had been formed by Estrow and DC Comics and Independent News financial partners Paul Sampliner and Harry Donenfeld. Ribage Publishing was one of a constellation of publishing companies in which Sampliner and Donenfeld had an interest. The company published the pulp Fiction Magazine and comic book titles Crime Mysteries, Secret Mysteries, and Youthful Romances. With a list of contributors ranging from the legendary Frank Frazetta to the eccentric Myron Fass, Crime Mysteries was a combination of crime and the supernatural with some stand-out covers, and there are an impressive 14 issues of this tough 16-issue series up for auction in the 2022 July 3-4 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122227 from Heritage Auctions.