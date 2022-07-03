The Horror of Ribage Publishing's Crime Mysteries, Up for Auction
According to David Saunders, Ribage Publishing was named after a combination of the first names of publisher Stanley M. Estrow's cousins. The first two letters of each of the names Richard, Barbara, and Geraldine, "Ri" "Ba" and "Ge", combine to form the word "Ribage." The company itself was a division of Trojan Publishing, which had been formed by Estrow and DC Comics and Independent News financial partners Paul Sampliner and Harry Donenfeld. Ribage Publishing was one of a constellation of publishing companies in which Sampliner and Donenfeld had an interest. The company published the pulp Fiction Magazine and comic book titles Crime Mysteries, Secret Mysteries, and Youthful Romances. With a list of contributors ranging from the legendary Frank Frazetta to the eccentric Myron Fass, Crime Mysteries was a combination of crime and the supernatural with some stand-out covers, and there are an impressive 14 issues of this tough 16-issue series up for auction in the 2022 July 3-4 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122227 from Heritage Auctions.
#1 (Ribage Publishing, 1952) Condition: FR. Bondage cover. Transvestism story. Ken Battefield art. Top staple disconnected, spine splitting, and piece missing front bottom cover. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $129.
Crime Mysteries #3 (Ribage Publishing, 1952) Condition: Apparent FR. Contains a one-page ad with Frank Frazetta art. Cover detached and tape repair inner front cover. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $61.
Crime Mysteries #4 (Ribage Publishing, 1952) Condition: FR. Classic blood-draining bondage/skull cover. Frank Frazetta art. Cover detached and numerous pieces of tape on cover interior. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $300.
Crime Mysteries #8 (Ribage Publishing, 1953) Condition: GD/VG. Bondage cover by William Zeller, an homage to Champion Comics #10. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $50; VG 4.0 value = $100.
Crime Mysteries #9 (Ribage Publishing, 1953) Condition: GD. Bullet-in-head cover, an homage to the November 1937 issue of Spicy Mystery Stories. Piece missing top front cover, and moisture damage. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $50.
Crime Mysteries #10 (Ribage Publishing, 1953) Condition: GD/VG. Werewolf/vampire cover by Myron Fass. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $50; VG 4.0 value = $100.
Crime Mysteries #11 (Ribage Publishing, 1954) Condition: VG. A. C. Hollingsworth and H. C. Kiefer art. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $86.
Crime Mysteries #15 (Ribage Publishing, 1954) Condition: GD/VG. Acid-in-the-face cover. Last issue of the title. Al Hollingsworth art. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $71; VG 4.0 value = $142.