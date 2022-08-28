Lady Satan and the Origin of K-9 in Bulls-Eye Comics #11, at Auction

Harry "A" Chesler's Dynamic Publications comic book publishing line would be paused in 1942 due to low sales (per War Production Board records). In 1943, Chesler would package digest-sized comic books for publisher Remington Morse, but by 1944, the comic book industry vet was ready to jump into the business on his own again (Historian Ken Quattro's account of this matter is a must-read). Bulls-Eye Comics #11 is one of the initial attempts of that 1944 re-entry. The only issue of the title, the reasoning behind the issue #11 designation is unknown, but the contents of this obscure Chesler issue are stand-out reprints from the earlier Chesler/Dynamic line-up including artwork and cover by George Tuska. A tough and historically unusual Chesler from an interesting period in the publisher's history, there's a Bulls-Eye Comics #11 (Harry 'A' Chesler, 1944) Condition: FR up for auction in the 2022 August 28-29 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122235 at Heritage Auctions.

Lady Satan was a masked, costumed spy working against the Nazis who had first appeared in Dynamic Comics #2. As the war began to draw to a close, she would return in 1945 in Red Seal Comics with magic abilities who battled supernatural villains. Among other noteworthy stories in Bulls-Eye Comics #11, K-9 had been a police dog who was "run over by a cruel driver, and adapted by Tip Starr and his detective brother, Dick Starr."

Although the Bulls-Eye Comics title would not go anywhere from here, Chesler's restart did take hold for 1944-1946, after which some titles were continued by Canadian publisher Superior (who may have also had inroads into the U.S. market). Bulls-Eye Comics represents an interesting turning point in Chesler's history, there and there's a Bulls-Eye Comics #11 (Harry 'A' Chesler, 1944) Condition: FR up for auction in the 2022 August 28-29 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122235 at Heritage Auctions. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Bulls-Eye Comics #11 (Harry 'A' Chesler, 1944) Condition: FR. George Tuska provided a fantastic skull cover for this only issue of the title. Origin of K-9 and Green Knight's sidekick, Lance. The Green Knight, Lady Satan, and Yankee Doodle Jones appearances. Rusty Nails, water damage, and cover piece cut out. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $258.

