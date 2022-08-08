The Flag Takes Star Spangled Flight in Our Flag Comics, Up for Auction

The rare Ace Periodicals series Our Flag Comics started off with a character called the Unknown Soldier. While he was certainly patriotic in concept and action, his plain blue costume and mask might have seemed rather ordinary to readers who had recently been introduced to the likes of Captain America and The Shield. While not one of the best-remembered patriotic heroes of the era, The Flag, who first appeared in Our Flag Comics #2 from Ace Periodicals about seven months after the debut of Captain America, is an interesting example of how patriotism could be represented in WWII era comic books. In addition to the prerequisite red, white and blue costume and an origin embedded in American history, The Flag's abilities included trailing stars and stripes while he used his power of flight and an American Flag birthmark that warned him of dangers to democracy. The Flag's early appearances in the short-lived Our Flag Comics title are all difficult to get, but there's an Our Flag Comics #1 (Ace, 1941) Condition: GD, an Our Flag Comics #2 (Ace, 1941) Condition: FR with the first appearance of The Flag, and a particularly rare Our Flag Comics #4 (Ace, 1942) Condition: GD up for auction in the 2022 August 7-8 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122232 at Heritage Auctions.

The Flag was Jim Courtney, a boy born on Flag Day, June 14th, and left on the doorstep of an old flag maker who was nicknamed Old Glory. The child was born with a birthmark on his chest in the shape of an American Flag. Upon his 21st birthday in 1941, his dreams are visited by the Spirit of '76, a group of patriots from American history including figures such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln, who inform him that they are endowing him with "the strength of 100 men, the speed of the wind, and immunity from the weapons of man."

To activate these abilities, he had to touch the American flag birthmark on his chest. As the stories progressed, it also became apparent that his flag birthmark would glow to warn him of dangers to the country. Accidentally brushing the birthmark with his hand would deactivate his abilities and leave him vulnerable. Despite his Superman-level power, that weakness makes the stories work pretty well. It's entertaining stuff from Lou Mougin and Harry Anderson among others. An underappreciated patriotic WWII hero in a very rare series, the Flag's early appearances in the short-lived Our Flag Comics title are all difficult to get, but there's an Our Flag Comics #1 (Ace, 1941) Condition: GD, an Our Flag Comics #2 (Ace, 1941) Condition: FR with the first appearance of The Flag, and a particularly rare Our Flag Comics #4 (Ace, 1942) Condition: GD up for auction in the 2022 August 7-8 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122232 at Heritage Auctions.

Our Flag Comics #1 (Ace, 1941) Condition: GD. Captain Victory and Unknown Soldier begin runs in the title. Origin and first appearance of Captain Victory. First appearance of the Unknown Soldier. Nazi war cover. Jim Mooney art. Moisture damage, centerfold detached, and restapled. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $300. Our Flag Comics #2 (Ace, 1941) Condition: FR. Jim Mooney cover and art. Water damage, tape repair to cover, cover split, tape repair to spine, restapled, pages brittle. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $194. Our Flag Comics #4 (Ace, 1942) Condition: GD. The Flag and the Unknown Soldier appear. Gerber rates this issue a "7" ("scarce") in its scarcity index. Cover split, tape repair to spine, and restapled. Overstreet 2022 GD 2.0 value = $174.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.