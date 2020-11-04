The Horror When A Creator Forgets His Creation – Thor #9 Spoilers

When Thor was first introduced into the Marvel Universe, he shared a body and identity with Dr Donald Blake, whose walking stick transformed into the mighty hammer Mjolnir, and Donald into the Norse great god of thunder, Thor. Just how it was they shared a body, mind, memories, life, was never really explored. It was such a freakish idea that soon it was done away with.

Eventually, the story was retconned so that Thor's father Odin decided his son needed to be taught humility and consequently incarnates Thor (without memories of godhood) on Earth as a mortal, partially disabled human medical student, Donald Blake – so that Blake was Thor, all along, without knowing. And the Donald Blake identity was just a "shade".

He has returned before, most recently in the JMS run on the Thor series that led to him writing the movie screenplay. Which established that when Odin originally removed the Blake persona from Thor, Blake was consigned to a void – so that when Odin died, Blake popped up in New York City.

After Thor's death at the hands of the Serpent, Donald Blake became a separate entity again. Later Blake was given a new life within a dream crafted by the Mares. And that it appears is where were are now. Today's Thor #9 takes a rest and resummons Donald Blake to take his place, from his dimension of rest. Though it seems to be a Odin-created realm again…

And in Shaun Of The Dead-style we see that world again, beat for beat, how it has been for however long it has been left. And it hasn't gone entirely to plan.

And now that Donald Blake is out in the world. And Thor is trapped…

It's almost enough to distract you from a Black Winter… well, it was only a matter of time that Donald Cates would want to bring back Donald Blake.

THOR #9

MARVEL COMICS

SEP200658

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THE RETURN OF DONALD BLAKE!

The "Prey" arc starts here! Once upon a time, a mortal man bore within him the spirit of a god. With a crack of his cane upon the ground, the Mighty Thor would appear! But it's been years since the King of Asgard required his human ward. Where has the good doctor been all this time – and what does his reappearance mean for the God of Thunder? Donny Cates and Nic Klein journey into a mystery left unsolved since 1962! 32 PGS./Rated T+In Shops: Nov 04, 2020 SRP: $3.99