The Inhumans Make Their Imperial Address To The Galaxy (Spoilers)

The Inhumans make their address to the galaxy in Imperial War: Nova - Centurion #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Jed MacKay and Matteo Della Fonte

Article Summary Nova investigates a series of intergalactic assassinations that threaten a new Galactic Union.

The Kree Supreme Intelligence and Shuri of Wakanda play key roles in uncovering galactic conspiracies.

The Inhumans, led by Medusa, make a crucial address to the galaxy, shifting the cosmic balance.

Marvel's cosmic landscape evolves as alliances form and leaders like Billy and Teddy face new setbacks.

Imperial War: Nova – Centurion #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Jed MacKay and Matteo Della Fonte is published today from Marvel Comics. In which Richard Rider, Nova, goes on an intergalactic mission to find out the truth behind the intergalactic assassinations, and move towards war.

And a motivation to kill an emerging Galactic Union. Just as Marvel Comics pushes "Long Live The Union" for next year's cosmic titles, with Nova, Planet-She Hulk, Exiles, Black Panther Intergalactic and Imperial Guardians. And getting some Kree Intelligence, he makes a discovery.

Basically, the Kreee Supreme Intelligence has just read last month's issue of Imperial. And soon we are all caught up.

Even if it takes a while for everyone to do the same.

But, I suppose, that is what Shuri is here for. The Wankandan primus.

But this spin-off book goes beyond the last issue of Imperial, with The Inhumans making their address to the galaxy. Or at least Medusa is.

Because there is a whole galaxy to catch up with what's been really going on. And, to quote Jonathan Swift, "falsehood flies, and the truth comes limping after it".

No wonder Billy and Teddy, Emperor of the Kree/Skrull Empire are going to have to be coming home in December, tails between their legs… Imperial War: Nova – Centurion #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Jed MacKay and Matteo Della Fonte is published today from Marvel Comics.

Imperial War: Nova – Centurion #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Jed MacKay, Matteo Della Fonte

FROM THE PAGES OF IMPERIAL! The Xandarian Worldmind will be lost forever…unless Rich Rider can earn the credits needed to keep it alive! So Nova must offer his services to the highest bidder – Have Helmet, Will Travel!

