The Instagram Gatsby From AWA Comics in November 2022 Solicits

Jeremy Holt and Felipe Cunha launch the new series Gatsby #1, a modern-day retelling of The Great Gatsby in comic book form, from AWA in November, alongside the rest of the AWA November 2022 solicits and solicitations below.

GATSBY #1 (OF 8) CVR A BEALS (MR)

AWA

SEP221412

SEP221413 – GATSBY #1 (OF 8) CVR B PETRAITES (MR) – 3.99

(W) Jeremy Holt (A) Felipe Cunha (CA) Elizabeth Beals

When middle-class Singaporean student Lu Zhao is invited to spend a summer on Long Island with his rich cousin, Tommy,

before attending Columbia University in the fall, his assimilation into the opulent American lifestyle straps him into a

collision course fueled by designer drugs, sex, deceit, and murder. Set in present-day Long Island, Gatsby reimagines F.

Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel as an LGBTQ-tinged, multicultural thriller for the Internet age.

In Shops: Nov 02, 2022

SRP: 3.99

CLIMATE CRISIS CHRONICLES GN

AWA

SEP221414

(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Dakbor Talajic (CA) Dalibor Talajic

An illustrated feature of ten stories chronicling life on the frontlines of the global climate crisis from the team that brought

you Covid Chronicles, journalist Ethan Sacks (Old Man Hawkeye) and illustrator Dalibor Talaji (Deadpool Kills the Marvel

Universe, Hotell). From a firefighter battling seasonal forest fires in California to a human rights activist picking up the

pieces after a pair of devastating hurricanes in Honduras, Climate Crisis Chronicles puts a human face on the most urgent

issue of our age.

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 9.99

DEVILS HIGHWAY TP VOL 02 (MR)

AWA

SEP221415

(W) Ben Percy (A) Luca Pizzari (A / CA) Brent Schoonover

A truck stacked with bodies is discovered along the US/Canada border, and Sharon Harrow and Quentin Skinner are on the

case. Their mission: figure out how all of these corpses are connected. And when they uncover the terrifying truth, they will

unearth a murder syndicate that has infiltrated the walls of the very institutions meant to protect us. Now our heroes are

on the run-hunted by law enforcement and the trucking community-framed for crimes they didn't commit.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 9.99

YEAR ZERO VOL 0 #2 (OF 5) CVR A ANDREWS (MR)

AWA

SEP221416

(W) Daniel Kraus (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Kaare Andrews

In this action-packed prelude to the hit series, acclaimed horror writer Daniel Kraus (George Romero's The Living Dead, The

Autumnal) unveils four globe-spanning tales from the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse when even the wildest

rumors couldn't measure up to the horror to come. A streetwise Russian cop patrols the back alleys of the opportunistic

black market that emerges in response to the crisis…a North Korean soldier observes strange happenings on the DMZ…An

E.R. nurse in the rural South fights to protect her hospital from threats without and within…A transgender flight attendant

who has observed disturbing clues as she crisscrosses the globe keeps a wary eye on the passenger in seat 23C.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022

SRP: 3.99

E RATIC RECHARGED #3 (OF 4)

AWA

SEP221417

(W) Kaare Andrews (A / CA) Kaare Andrews

Recharge complete! The teenage hero with superpowers that only work for ten minutes a day is back to save the world

again as he navigates even more pressing perils: young love, bullies, a broken family and the gauntlet that is high school.

This time, young Oliver Leif is teamed with a barbarian princess who claims to be from another dimension. Spinning from

the pages of The Resistance, E-Ratic combines electric action, teen drama, and pure comics fun.

In Shops: Nov 16, 2022

SRP: 3.99

ABSOLUTION #5 (OF 5) (MR)

AWA

SEP221418

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Mike Deodato

Nina Ryan was a hired killer who brought nothing but pain and suffering to the world. Now, she has a month to prove that

she can change. A month to make up for her crimes and find absolution, or the bombs that have been implanted in her

head will explode, killing her instantly. As her journey of atonement is live-streamed to a fickle public, Nina is about to

discover that the road to redemption might be splattered with blood. In this concluding issue, Nina's time grows short. Will

time?

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 3.99

SACRAMENT #4 (OF 5) (MR)

AWA

SEP221419

(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Marcelo Frusin

The Exorcist meets Alien in this sci-fi/horror story. In the year 3000, Mankind abandoned Earth and fled into outer space.

Now, a disgraced priest, called into action to perform an exorcism on a remote space colony, is about to discover that no

matter how far you run, you can't escape your demons, and the Devil is, in fact, real.

In Shops: Nov 23, 2022

SRP: 3.99