The Instagram Gatsby From AWA Comics in November 2022 Solicits
Jeremy Holt and Felipe Cunha launch the new series Gatsby #1, a modern-day retelling of The Great Gatsby in comic book form, from AWA in November, alongside the rest of the AWA November 2022 solicits and solicitations below.
GATSBY #1 (OF 8) CVR A BEALS (MR)
AWA
SEP221412
SEP221413 – GATSBY #1 (OF 8) CVR B PETRAITES (MR) – 3.99
(W) Jeremy Holt (A) Felipe Cunha (CA) Elizabeth Beals
When middle-class Singaporean student Lu Zhao is invited to spend a summer on Long Island with his rich cousin, Tommy,
before attending Columbia University in the fall, his assimilation into the opulent American lifestyle straps him into a
collision course fueled by designer drugs, sex, deceit, and murder. Set in present-day Long Island, Gatsby reimagines F.
Scott Fitzgerald's classic novel as an LGBTQ-tinged, multicultural thriller for the Internet age.
In Shops: Nov 02, 2022
SRP: 3.99
CLIMATE CRISIS CHRONICLES GN
AWA
SEP221414
(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Dakbor Talajic (CA) Dalibor Talajic
An illustrated feature of ten stories chronicling life on the frontlines of the global climate crisis from the team that brought
you Covid Chronicles, journalist Ethan Sacks (Old Man Hawkeye) and illustrator Dalibor Talaji (Deadpool Kills the Marvel
Universe, Hotell). From a firefighter battling seasonal forest fires in California to a human rights activist picking up the
pieces after a pair of devastating hurricanes in Honduras, Climate Crisis Chronicles puts a human face on the most urgent
issue of our age.
In Shops: Nov 30, 2022
SRP: 9.99
DEVILS HIGHWAY TP VOL 02 (MR)
AWA
SEP221415
(W) Ben Percy (A) Luca Pizzari (A / CA) Brent Schoonover
A truck stacked with bodies is discovered along the US/Canada border, and Sharon Harrow and Quentin Skinner are on the
case. Their mission: figure out how all of these corpses are connected. And when they uncover the terrifying truth, they will
unearth a murder syndicate that has infiltrated the walls of the very institutions meant to protect us. Now our heroes are
on the run-hunted by law enforcement and the trucking community-framed for crimes they didn't commit.
In Shops: Nov 09, 2022
SRP: 9.99
YEAR ZERO VOL 0 #2 (OF 5) CVR A ANDREWS (MR)
AWA
SEP221416
(W) Daniel Kraus (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Kaare Andrews
In this action-packed prelude to the hit series, acclaimed horror writer Daniel Kraus (George Romero's The Living Dead, The
Autumnal) unveils four globe-spanning tales from the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse when even the wildest
rumors couldn't measure up to the horror to come. A streetwise Russian cop patrols the back alleys of the opportunistic
black market that emerges in response to the crisis…a North Korean soldier observes strange happenings on the DMZ…An
E.R. nurse in the rural South fights to protect her hospital from threats without and within…A transgender flight attendant
who has observed disturbing clues as she crisscrosses the globe keeps a wary eye on the passenger in seat 23C.
In Shops: Nov 09, 2022
SRP: 3.99
E RATIC RECHARGED #3 (OF 4)
AWA
SEP221417
(W) Kaare Andrews (A / CA) Kaare Andrews
Recharge complete! The teenage hero with superpowers that only work for ten minutes a day is back to save the world
again as he navigates even more pressing perils: young love, bullies, a broken family and the gauntlet that is high school.
This time, young Oliver Leif is teamed with a barbarian princess who claims to be from another dimension. Spinning from
the pages of The Resistance, E-Ratic combines electric action, teen drama, and pure comics fun.
In Shops: Nov 16, 2022
SRP: 3.99
ABSOLUTION #5 (OF 5) (MR)
AWA
SEP221418
(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Mike Deodato
Nina Ryan was a hired killer who brought nothing but pain and suffering to the world. Now, she has a month to prove that
she can change. A month to make up for her crimes and find absolution, or the bombs that have been implanted in her
head will explode, killing her instantly. As her journey of atonement is live-streamed to a fickle public, Nina is about to
discover that the road to redemption might be splattered with blood. In this concluding issue, Nina's time grows short. Will
time?
In Shops: Nov 30, 2022
SRP: 3.99
SACRAMENT #4 (OF 5) (MR)
AWA
SEP221419
(W) Peter Milligan (A / CA) Marcelo Frusin
The Exorcist meets Alien in this sci-fi/horror story. In the year 3000, Mankind abandoned Earth and fled into outer space.
Now, a disgraced priest, called into action to perform an exorcism on a remote space colony, is about to discover that no
matter how far you run, you can't escape your demons, and the Devil is, in fact, real.
In Shops: Nov 23, 2022
SRP: 3.99