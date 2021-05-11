The Joker – Not Responsible For Killing Bane After All? (Spoilers)

Today's The Joker #3 by James Tynion IV and Guillem March solidifies the relationship between The Joker and Jim Gordon, going straight back to The Killing Joke. Which enables massive Alan Moore fan Tynion to cut and paste a little…

And sets up the mission that Jim Gordon has been set by The Court of Owls to assassinate The Joker for his crimes against Gotham, specifically the murder of 500 inmates and staff of Arkham Asylum, including Bane.

It's not that simple, though it never is. We saw A-Day at the hands of the Joker being set up in The Joker War Zone…

Then carried out in Infinite Frontier #0…

And there was no doubt that this was the work of the Joker, poison gas bombs planted during The Joker War that went off at a pre-arranged time months later. But in The Joker #3, we get the confrontation already…

And the very strong feeling that The Joker is telling the truth. About this one at least. Still a mass murderer, obviously.

But whose interest is it to pin the mass murder of Arkham Asylum on the Joker and profit from it? Maybe someone wanting to stoke fear into Gotham while simultaneously removing many threats to Gotham, put a target on the Joker's head and use the new security measures in Gotham to go after all the remaining masks?

What will the new Peacekeeper One do when he discovers that his condition was as result of his new patron Simon Saint planting those bombs in the first place? Maybe? Just a little speculation…

JOKER #3 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH

(W) James Tynion IV, Sam Johns (A) Guillem March, Mirka Andolfo (CA) Guillem March

The hunt for The Joker is under way, as Jim Gordon heads to a remote part of South America to run down a lead…and comes face-to-face with the Clown Prince of Crime himself! The mystery around A-Day deepens, but not before an attack by the blood-thirsty Sampson family! And in the Punchline backup story, Punchline has to face off against the Queen of Spades' new muscle…Orca! At the same time, Bluebird's investigation at Punchline's alma mater takes a dark and horrifying turn! Retail: $5.99

