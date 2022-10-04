The Long-Running Tiger Girl Saga from Fiction House, Up for Auction

Fight Comics #32 is the first appearance of Tiger Girl, a long-running jungle girl character from publisher Fiction House. Tiger Girl was created by artist Robert Webb with an unknown writer and her stories ran continuously from 1944 to the end of Fiction House in 1954, first in Fight Comics and then in Jungle Comics. It should be no surprise that the publisher whose most popular character was Sheena would attempt to duplicate that success with other jungle girl characters, and Tiger Girl was one of the most popular of these. An underappreciated and long-lived Fiction House character, there's a copy of Tiger Girl's first appearance in Fight Comics #32 and several other issues featuring the character up for auction in the 2022 October 13 The Fiction House Showcase Auction #40199 at Heritage Auctions.

As explained in Fight Comics #32, Tiger Girl was a princess of a lost civilization from India who lived in a hidden kingdom in Africa. She was an excellent leader and fighter and who had control over a pair of tiger companions. The character typically spent her adventures protecting her domain from outsiders and others who meant harm. Fight Comics #33 elaborated on Tiger Girl's background, as it was discovered that her father, Rajah Vishnu, had brought her to Africa after the death of her Irish mother.

Tiger Girl creator Robert Hayward Webb was born in 1915 in New York. He was a 1939 graduate of the Pratt Institute in the area of Pictorial Illustration. Webb was a long-time member of the Iger Studio, and became best known for his work at Fiction House on characters including Sheena, Kayo Kirby and Tiger Girl. He died in 2000 at the age of 85.

In later years, Fiction House mainstay Maurice Whitman produced a number of memorable Tiger Girl covers. Readers were clearly drawn to the ongoing saga of this jungle adventurer, as she ultimately became one of Fiction House's longest-lived characters. Her stories continued to be published for over a decade until the company ceased operations in 1954. You can check out a range of comics featuring her adventures including Tiger Girl's first appearance in Fight Comics #32 and several other issues featuring the character up for auction in the 2022 October 13 The Fiction House Showcase Auction #40199 at Heritage Auctions. In addition to the items listed in this post, you can check out Fiction House titles such as Planet Comics, Jumbo Comics, Jungle Comics, Fight Comics, Rangers Comics, Wings Comics and much more. New to collecting Fiction House or want to learn more? Bleeding Cool is doing an ongoing deep dive into the history behind Fiction House in the run-up to this auction. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

