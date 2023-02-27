The Mandalorian Paz Vizsla Brings Some 1/6 Heat to Hot Toys Paz Vizsla is back and ready to pack a punch just in time for Season 3 of The Mandalorian with a new Hot Toys 1/6 release

Hot Toys is already getting ready for The Mandalorian Season 3, which arrives on Disney+ this week. The popular Star Wars series with continue the journey of Din Djarin and Grogu as they work their way to Mandalore. We can imagine plenty of new Mandalorians will be introduced, as well as the return of previous ones like Paz Vizsla. This brute has arrived back at Hot Toys with a new and impressive 12.5″ tall figure with 30 points of articulation. This version takes a page right out of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, where he and Din clash for the Darksaber. The Heavy Mando will come with all of his signature accessories like his heavy blaster, jetpack, and some additional peons like a dagger and wrist shield. Hot Toys put a lot of detail into this figure, and he will be an excellent addition to any The Mandalorian collection. This bad boy is priced at $285, he is set, or a September 2024 release, and pre-orders are live and found here.

Bring the Power of Paz Vizsla Home with Hot Toys

"Paz Vizsla is a brawny warrior encased in the strongest beskar armor. A descendant of the esteemed House Vizsla, he comes from a long line of leaders spanning the centuries. In anticipation to the debut of the new season of The Mandalorian™ live action series, Hot Toys is excited to officially present the 1/6th scale Paz Vizsla collectible figure! The highly-accurate collectible figure is skillfully developed featuring detailed helmet and armor pieces with amazing weathering effects, finely sculpted jetpack, highly detailed and articulated heavy blaster with ammo belt, a blade, an energy shield, and a themed figure base. There will be more Mandalorians to come for your Star Wars™ collection! This is the way."

The 1/6th scale Paz Vizsla Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Paz Vizsla in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

Finely crafted helmet in blue color with metallic accent

Specially applied distressed effects on body armor, weapons and accessories

Approximately 32cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Eight (8) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of relaxed hand One (1) pair of hands for holding blaster One (1) right hand for holding blade One (1) gesture right hand



Costume:

One (1) beige and black colored undersuit with blue and yellow colored weathered shoulder armors

One (1) blue colored chest armor

One (1) yellow colored left gauntlet

One (1) brown colored right gauntlet

One (1) brown colored leather-like utility belt with pouches

One (1) brown colored waist sash

One (1) pair of blue colored thigh guards

One (1) pair of yellow colored left knee guards

One (1) pair of blue and yellow colored calf guards

One (1) pair of dark brown colored boots with blue armor plates

Weapons:

One (1) energy shield (attachable to left forearm)

One (1) articulated heavy blaster with detachable strip

One (1) blade

Accessories:

One (1) jetpack

One (1) pair of real-like thruster fire accessories (attachable to jetpack)

One (1) ammo belt for heavy blaster

Specially designed figure stand with Star Wars logo and character nameplate