Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: Fires, Mike Zeck

The Mike Zeck Comic Artwork Saved From LA Wildfires By Chance

The Mike Zeck comic book original artwork saved from the Los Angeles wildfires by chance, now on display at Indiana University

Article Summary Chuck Costas saved Mike Zeck artwork from LA wildfires, now on display in Bloomington.

Costas' investment in Zeck's art began as a teen; a piece recently sold for $3.3 million.

Many works lost in Palisades Fire, but key pieces survived and are part of an Indiana exhibit.

Exhibition celebrates Zeck's 50-year career with original artworks and comics from IU's Ray Bradbury Center.

Comic book collector Chuck Costas helped save some of Mike Zeck's most influential artwork from the Los Angeles County fires, and the pages are now going on public view at Indiana University. Costas first met Zeck when he was a teen. "I was so blown away by his artwork. He had all five covers of the Punisher limited series," Costas said. "So I basically scrounged up every penny I could to buy them. I had to borrow money from my parents and then pay them back by mowing lawns." A wise investment, given they may have been around $50 on a good day then. Recently, one of Costas' Secret Wars pages made history and changed the original comic book art market overnight when it sold for $3.3 million.

But tragically, most of Costas' collection was lost when his home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire. However, pieces marked for the Indiana University exhibit, including pieces Costas received from Zeck, were out of the house at the time and on the way to the university. Costas says, " I only had 45 minutes to get everything that I wanted to save out of the house, and so I had to go through a process of deciding what was going to sort of survive, and what didn't. And there's only so much that fits in your car."

The Comic Art of Mike Zeck: The Marvel Years, will be on display until February 2026 at IU's McCalla School, 525 E. Ninth St, Bloomington.

Since 1974, artist Mike Zeck has been captivating comic book enthusiasts with his dynamic and influential illustrations. Zeck's pencil art has graced the pages of iconic series such as Master of Kung Fu, Captain America, and Marvel Super-Heroes: Secret Wars during the 1970s and 1980s. His character-defining work on The Punisher limited series (1986) and covers for G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero have left an indelible mark on the comic book industry. Zeck's innovative design of Spider-Man's black costume paved the way for the creation of the supervillain Venom. His collaboration on the miniseries Kraven's Last Hunt (1987) was voted by readers of Comic Book Resources as the greatest Spider-Man story of all time. Many of the characters Zeck worked on have since made their way to the big screen, further cementing his legacy in the Marvel Universe. This exhibition celebrates Zeck's impressive 50-year career, showcasing original artworks, props, and costumes from the collection of IU alumnus Charles Costas, alongside Zeck-illustrated comic books from IU's Ray Bradbury Center. Both comic book aficionados and Marvel movie fans are invited to explore the creative process behind some of Marvel's most beloved characters and stories.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!