Mike Zeck Confirms He Was Not Seller Of $3.3 Million Spider-Man Art

Earlier in the week, Bleeding Cool noted that the sale of a couple of pages of Secret Wars #8 original artwork by Mike Zeck were going to sell for a lot of money, but we had no idea how much it would be. Yesterday Heritage Auctions set the record for the highest piece of original internal comic book artwork, breaking the previous record for the first appearance of Wolverine by five times, at $3.36 million. Showing the moment that Peter Parker puts on the symbiotic Spider-Man costume that would become Venom, for the first time, lots of comic book creators were talking about it on social media.

Rob Liefeld: 1st art appearance of Black Spidey costume/Venom in Secret Wars is going for 3 MILLION DOLLARS at Heritage!

1st art appearance of Black Spidey costume/Venom in Secret Wars is going for 3 MILLION DOLLARS at Heritage! Jimmy Palmiotti: OKAY- SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE ORIGINAL COMIC BOOK MRKET RIGHT NOW? This page just sold at @HeritageAuction for $3,360,000.00 I am speechless …

OKAY- SOMEONE PLEASE EXPLAIN WHAT IS GOING ON IN THE ORIGINAL COMIC BOOK MRKET RIGHT NOW? This page just sold at @HeritageAuction for $3,360,000.00 I am speechless … Bryan Hitch: I need to raise my prices…

I need to raise my prices… John McCrea: money laundering, tax write offs

money laundering, tax write offs Jordan Plosky of Zoop : I've had it explained to me that high end collectibles, like graded comics, and original art are now a part of the asset class. No longer for fun, but for investments. The fact this sold at auction, means someone else drove the bidding up pretty damn high too. still crazy.

: I've had it explained to me that high end collectibles, like graded comics, and original art are now a part of the asset class. No longer for fun, but for investments. The fact this sold at auction, means someone else drove the bidding up pretty damn high too. still crazy. Gary Frank: A lot of very wealthy buyers are using auction purchases as tax write-offs.

A lot of very wealthy buyers are using auction purchases as tax write-offs. David Macho: Can't. It makes no sense. Except if it's money laundering, then it does.

Can't. It makes no sense. Except if it's money laundering, then it does. Reilly Brown: For some reason this makes me less stingy about getting the Zeck artist edition…

For some reason this makes me less stingy about getting the Zeck artist edition… Chris Chiang: Lots of cheap money floating around due low interest rates. I've heard talk of funds investing in artwork of all kinds. Congratulations to the seller.

Lots of cheap money floating around due low interest rates. I've heard talk of funds investing in artwork of all kinds. Congratulations to the seller. John Beatty: HUGE congrats to @MikeZeck for setting the NEW record for an interior page. From Secret Wars #8.

Winning bid w/premium 3.6M!!! @HeritageAuction I didn't ink this page but Zeck did do the pencil layouts for the book. Congrats to the winner also!! #secretwars #comicart #mikezeck

Is there any chance it was Mike Zeck who sold it? Sadly not. Mike Zeck tweeted "I'll dash that hope… Not me. If you see any of my original art at auction, you can be 100% certain I'm not the seller." What is also worth mentioning that the other Secret Wars #8 page up for auction, that preceded the record-breaker, still sold for an amazing sum,

It sold for $288,000, still a huge sum, just less than ten times what the subsequent page went for. It might also be good news for Eric Roberts, long time comic book collector, and son of the "R" in global investment firm KKR, who owns the actual first appearance of Spider-Man's black costume from the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #252 which was published months before Secret Wars #8…

Anyone want to make him an offer he can't refuse?