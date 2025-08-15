The Missing Binary & Rogue Storm X-Men: Age Of Revelation Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Rogue Storm, X-Men Age Of Revelation

The Missing Binary and Rogue Storm X-Men: Age Of Revelation second issue solicits now restored...

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel dropped all second-issue November 2025 solicits for the X-Men: Age Of Revelation series, bar two: Binary #2 and Rogue Storm #2. Now, they have restored the pair.

"AGE OF REVELATION officially begins this October in AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1, a one-shot by current X-Men creative team, writer Jed MacKay and artist Ryan Stegman. Following that, AGE OF REVELATION continues in bold new titles, including an evolution of the entire current X-Men line.

"The event takes place 10 years into the future where the world has been reshaped by the heir of Apocalypse, Doug Ramsey, A.K.A. Revelation! He and his followers hold power in the Revelation Territories, a new mutant utopia, while the rest of the Earth is transformed and ravaged by the mysterious X-Virus. But the cracks are beginning to show and the lie that this land was built upon stirs the flames of rebellion.

"Across this new storytelling landscape, Revelation's conquest shattered destinies and upended the lives of your favorite heroes, including two of the most powerful X-Men. What fate befell Jean Grey? What drove Storm to madness? Read on to learn what awaits in two of Age of Revelation's most anticipated series: BINARY, written by current Phoenix scribe Stephanie Phillips and drawn by Giada Belviso; and ROGUE STORM, written by current Storm scribe Murewa Ayodele and drawn by Roland Boschi.