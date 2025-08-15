Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Rogue Storm, X-Men Age Of Revelation
The Missing Binary & Rogue Storm X-Men: Age Of Revelation Solicits
The Missing Binary and Rogue Storm X-Men: Age Of Revelation second issue solicits now restored...
Article Summary
- Marvel restores solicits for Binary #2 and Rogue Storm #2 in the Age of Revelation X-Men event lineup.
- Binary #2 features Phoenix-powered Binary facing threats from Revelation’s world and a destructive nemesis.
- Rogue Storm #2 explores the fallout of Gambit and Rogue’s marriage and Storm’s quest against Eegun.
- Age of Revelation pushes the X-Men ten years into a future ruled by Doug Ramsey, leading to new destinies.
At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel dropped all second-issue November 2025 solicits for the X-Men: Age Of Revelation series, bar two: Binary #2 and Rogue Storm #2. Now, they have restored the pair.
- BINARY #2
Written by Stephanie Phillips
Art by Giada Belviso
THE MIGHT OF THE PHOENIX!
X YEARS LATER, Binary faces threats from all angles – Revelation's treacherous world, with its endlessly encroaching dangers. The people she's trying desperately to keep safe, whose resentment for her protection has reached a boiling point. And now…a face from the past, determined to bring chaos and destruction that will challenge even the incredible might of the Phoenix! 5/11/25
- ROGUE STORM #2
Written by Murewa Ayodele
Art by Roland Boschi
CHAPTER TWO: BEST SERVED COLD!
X YEARS LATER, many secret events have taken place among the mutants of the world – including the one that changed Gambit and Rogue's marriage forever. As Storm embarks on her quest to destroy Eegun, the devourer of Sorcerers Supreme, Gambit has a score to settle with Storm…for the fate of his marriage. But what is the fate of the mystical world compared to the fate of two mutants' marriage? Well, Storm and Gambit will have to figure out the answer to that question on the dirt road to hell and carnage.12/11/25
"AGE OF REVELATION officially begins this October in AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1, a one-shot by current X-Men creative team, writer Jed MacKay and artist Ryan Stegman. Following that, AGE OF REVELATION continues in bold new titles, including an evolution of the entire current X-Men line.
"The event takes place 10 years into the future where the world has been reshaped by the heir of Apocalypse, Doug Ramsey, A.K.A. Revelation! He and his followers hold power in the Revelation Territories, a new mutant utopia, while the rest of the Earth is transformed and ravaged by the mysterious X-Virus. But the cracks are beginning to show and the lie that this land was built upon stirs the flames of rebellion.
"Across this new storytelling landscape, Revelation's conquest shattered destinies and upended the lives of your favorite heroes, including two of the most powerful X-Men. What fate befell Jean Grey? What drove Storm to madness? Read on to learn what awaits in two of Age of Revelation's most anticipated series: BINARY, written by current Phoenix scribe Stephanie Phillips and drawn by Giada Belviso; and ROGUE STORM, written by current Storm scribe Murewa Ayodele and drawn by Roland Boschi.