Marvel Comics' November 2025 Solicits For X-Men: Age Of Revelation

Marvel Comics' November 2025 Solicits For X-Men: Age Of Revelation, from X-Vengers to Iron & Frost and returning X-Babies in Longshots

Well, they are definitely not one-shots! Marvel Comics may have only just dropped their October 2025 solicits but at San Diego Comic-Con today, they were showing off the X-Men: Age Of Revelation solicits and solicitations for November 2025 already, with the return of the X-Babies. And here they all are on Bleeding Cool. Earlier today at the Marvel Comics: X-Men Panel at San Diego Comic-Con, fans learned more about Age Of Revelation, the next milestone X-Men saga! Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort, and artist David Marquez and more shed light on the relaunch event. Binary #2 and Rogue Storm #2 will be revealed at a later date.

AMAZING X-MEN #2

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Mahmud Asrar

OUT OF THE FRYING PAN AND INTO THE HELLFIRE!

X YEARS LATER, the X-Men find themselves at the mercy of the Darkchild and her demon knight, the Juggernaut! Can the X-Men escape Providence, or will they join the residents of that cursed city in damnation? A new ally joins them, but new truths coming to light threaten to tear them apart! On Sale 11/5

UNBREAKABLE X-MEN #2

Written by Gail Simone

Art by Lucas Werneck

ATLANTIS UNDER SEIGE!

X YEARS LATER, a grief-stricken Gambit has a mission to recover and recall several unwilling X-Men who have left the mutant life, to face a creature of nightmares that can doom them all! It's the return of several beloved mutants (and a few less beloved), coming back to try to contain the unimaginable army of the undead that threatens both Atlantis and the surface world! 11/12

EXPATRIATE X-MEN #2

Written by Eve L. Ewing

Art by Francesco Mortarino

GUERILLA WARFARE!

X YEARS LATER, Bronze, Ms. Marvel, Rift, Melee, and their guerilla flotilla make their way upriver, evading the surveillance of both Revelation and the U.S. Army. It's clear that their recently-rescued charge Lyrebird is not who he seems to be. And withholding some details leaves his life on the line, as the team approaches the Limbo Lands… and the truth.11/26

X-MEN: BOOK OF REVELATION #2

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Netho Diaz

THE GHOST OF PHILADELPHIA!

X YEARS LATER, Elbecca, newest of Revelation's Choristers, attempts to outmaneuver Fabian Cortez as he threatens both her new position and her life! The Ghost of Philadelphia has some tricks up her sleeve that may save them both, but there are things even she does not know about what is going on! 11/19

CLOAK OR DAGGER #2

Written by Justina Ireland

Art by Lorenzo Tammetta

EVOLUTION!

X YEARS LATER, the secret behind Cloak and Dagger's evolution is revealed! The Fenris Twins don't much care as long as they can kill Cloak or Dagger and get the human cargo they want! Your favorite Marvel Rivals characters inspire this evolution in your favorite super pair!11/26

IRON & FROST #2

Written by Cavan Scott

Art by Ruairí Coleman

WELCOME TO SANCTUARY!

X YEARS LATER, Emma Frost has come looking for Tony Stark. Tony Stark is looking for a cure to the X-Virus. But is Iron King of the all-new Hellfire Club about to lose everything he holds dear? 11/12

THE LAST WOLVERINE #2

Written by Saladin Ahmed

Art by Edgar Salazar

THE QUEST FOR LOGAN!

X YEARS LATER, Wolverine has teamed up with Nightcrawler, with a plan to save Logan. A new ally has brought information that could turn the tide and save him – Heather Hudson, A.K.A. Vindicator! To do so will mean venturing back into the Revelation Territories…which will have horrific consequences for Nightcrawler and Wolverine! PLUS: Wait till you learn Vindicator's secret! 11/19

LAURA KINNEY: SABRETOOTH #2

Written by Erica Schultz

Art by Valentina Pinti

SABRETOOTH HUNTS HER FAMILY!

X YEARS LATER, Sabretooth must hunt her sister Gabby and half-brother Akihiro as they flee the Revelation Territories! But who travels with them, and what threat do they hold over the fate of Revelation? PLUS: the return of a landmark X-Villain! On Sale 11/5

LONGSHOTS #2

Written by Gerry Duggan & Jonathan Hickman

Art by Alan Robinson

HOW I LEARNED TO STOP WORRYING AND LOVE MOJO!

X YEARS LATER, the stage is set for a show unlike any other! One so violent, so vile, we have to put the X-Babies on the cover otherwise we'd have to be a poly-bagged RED BAND BOOK! Watch as your favorite characters get plucked from existence and destroyed – all for YOUR entertainment! You can't miss out on this absolute MOJO BOOK!* ORDER AND PREORDER THIS BOOK NOW: MOJO DEMANDS IT! *Guys, we can't say absolute… On Sale 11/5

OMEGA KIDS #2

Written by Tony Fleecs

Art by Andrés Genolet

TARGET: RACHEL SUMMERS!

X YEARS LATER, the Omega Kids play their favorite game…hunting down mutant traitors! But have they bit off more than they can chew by attacking Rachel Summers? And what will Quentin and his students do when their mission calls for a sacrifice? 11/19

RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by Joe Kelly

Art by Kev Walker

NON-STOP MAYHEM!

X YEARS LATER, Mayhem continues to maul New York City! Spider-Man doesn't have much luck containing Mayhem…perhaps Spin and Ghost-Spider can help? 11/19

SINISTER'S SIX #2

Written by David Marquez

Art by Rafael Loureiro

SIX AGAINST WOLVERINE!

X YEARS LATER, Sinister's Six race to find the cure that could save them! But is the chance at life worth an encounter with Revelation's Angel of Death – Wolverine? Or will the team kill each other first? 11/12

UNDEADPOOL #2

Written by Tim Seeley

Art by Carlos Magno

THE MAN CALLED CABLE VS. UNDEADPOOL!

X YEARS LATER, Wade Wilson reunites with Nathan Summers, the man called Cable! But it's not a happy reunion… Will the Undeadpool devour his mutant friend, or will Cable destroy his one-time partner? And you may be shocked – not everyone is getting through this alive!11/26

X-VENGERS #2

Written by Jason Loo

Art by Sergio Dávila

MOONSTAR ASSEMBLES WHAT'S LEFT OF THE AVENGERS!

X YEARS LATER, the Revelation Territories are under grave danger from the Technarchy! Can Moonstar and the X-Vengers save this mutant paradise? And why does Revelation not want them to?!11/26

"Doug Ramsey was chosen as the heir of Apocalypse. When Cyclops' X-Men welcomes him into their ranks, everything goes wrong! AGE OF REVELATION takes place 10 years into the future, where Doug's twisted vision of survival of the fittest creates a world where only mutants are fit to survive! He and his Choristers hold power in the Revelation Territories, a new mutant utopia, while the rest of the Earth is transformed and ravaged by the mysterious X-Virus. But the cracks are beginning to show and the lie that this land was built upon stirs the flames of rebellion."

