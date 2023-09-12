Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: blood moon, Monster Clean Up Guy

The Monster Clean Up Guy Finally Cleans Up The Mess

In March, Bleeding Cool ran the Blood Moon solicits, with their launch book The Monsters Clean Up Guy #1. by Drew D Lenhart and Rowel Roque.

In March, Bleeding Cool ran the Blood Moon Comics solicitations, with their launch book for June, The Monsters Clean Up Guy #1. by Drew D Lenhart and Rowel Roque. But on the week of publication, Drew posted that "it needed to be cancelled through Diamond last minute due to an unexpected rise in printing costs." Later he clarified "The publisher failed to communicate to me that they cancelled the series due to last minute paper pricing and that it needed to be re-listed. I found this all out ON release day. Had I known this, I could have gotten the word out sooner. I decided to part ways with the publisher. It's best that I release the book under SnowyWorks where I can ensure it will release and will be up to the professional standards that I expect. The Monster's Cleanup Guy #1 & 2 WILL BE RELEASED." However, the October 2023 solicitations revealed that The Monster's CleanUp Guy has now been resolicited for October from Blood Moon Comics as well.

Drew told us previously,"Hey Rich, I did indeed part ways with Blood Moon. I think they (BM) attempted to re-list the book in Diamond. The book is in fact cancelled. How it's still in the system is beyond me. The answer I got from the publisher is that it couldn't be taken down in Diamond. Which really sucks because now my books are going through a 2nd time and won't deliver to shops…."

Now Drew gets in touch to update us and state that things had changed again. "I did want to let you know, that the book is indeed releasing next month and is currently taking pre-orders. My local comic shop, The RCade (located in Fort Wayne, Indiana) is graciously handling pre-orders through the month of September, with the book shipping mid-October. The book is releasing as a Volume 1 trade collecting both issues."

So here is the new listing, not through Diamond, not through Lunar, but through The RCade.

Terry works for the monster community. He's their cleanup guy, covering up their misdeeds in order to keep monsters a secret. Terry only operates by two rules; listen to the Lycan king's orders and don't kill any monsters! Terry has trouble keeping his own inner demon contained, while the Council of Creatures, an all-governing group of monsters, dominates control over the hidden world. A battle is brewing among those tired of the council's rule, who will survive?

Drew D. Lenhart – Author Drew has been writing, creating, and publishing since 2017, which began with his own set of anthology stories collected in a book called, Future Sci-Fi Tales. Since then he's released a number of anthology issues (science fiction and horror), as well as a number of one-shot books. He currently writes and letters the ongoing sci-fi series, Caspian Porter. Drew currently works his day job as a software engineer and lives in Indiana with his wife and daughters.

Rowel Roque – Artist Rowel is a talented comic illustrator based in the Philippines. His credits include illustrating children's textbooks and has done freelance comic work for a local magazine. Rowel also worked for an animation company as a lay-out artist. His favorite accomplishment is being a family man to a wife and three beautiful daughters. His passion for the art of drawing is constantly changing as he enjoys finding new ways to improve his style.

