The Mystery and Lurid Terror of Lucky Comics, Up for Auction

Very little is yet known about the publisher of the short-lived comic book title Lucky Comics. Consolidated Magazines also published Key Comics and perhaps a couple of other even more obscure titles, operated primarily in 1944-1945, and was owned by Joseph A. Rubinstein and Jacob M. Kornfeld. Funnies, Inc. legend Lloyd Jacquet was also listed as an owner during the later part of the company's operations. Kornfeld was apparently a lawyer with his hands in a number of unrelated businesses, while Rubenstein was likely also the editor of this small, short-lived comic book line using the name "J.A. Ruby", and also is of no relation to well-known comic book artist and inker Joe Rubenstein. Joseph A. Rubinstein may also have been a New York City playwright at this time, which makes one wonder if he was the writer of the material in Lucky Comics and the rest of the brief comic line he edited. The publisher is… probably… unrelated to the Consolidated Magazines which published pulp-adjacent titles like Blue Book, Red Book, and Green Book in the 1920s and the likes of Peppy Stories and Paris Nights in the 1930s. Like many publishers who quickly jumped in and out of comics in the 1944-1945 in a likely bid to leverage paper access just as the comic book business was booming, little is known about the company behind the scenes.

Whatever the case, Rubinstein and perhaps Jacquet got Henry Kiefer to do some memorable art and covers for Lucky Comics, which is what makes this series desirable to collectors. Kiefer did a wide range of work for a number of publishers, but is best remembered for his Classics Illustrated Work, which probably accounts for the existence of the little-known Consolidated Magazines Masterpieces Illustrated. Lucky Comics #2 is a stand-out here, sometimes called a "poor man's Crime Does Not Pay #24." by collectors for the lurid circumstances. An underappreciated title from an obscure publisher, there's a Lucky Comics #2 and other issues of the series up for auction 2022 July 24-25 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122230 at Heritage Auctions.

