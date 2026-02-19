Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: comicspro, mary jane watson

The New Look For Mary Jane's Venom Will Arrive Early At Marvel Comics

The New Look For Mary Jane's Venom Will Arrive Early At Marvel Comics... Venom #258 rather than #259, announced at ComicsPRO

Article Summary Mary Jane Watson's new Venom look lands in Marvel Comics ahead of schedule in Venom #258.

Marvel revealed the update at ComicsPRO, spotlighting Mary Jane's transformation into VenoMJ.

The design hits the last page of Venom #258—echoing Wolverine's early cameo in Hulk #180.

Venom #258 features key moments for Mary Jane and Peter Parker, leading to major changes.

Marvel's David Gabriel has been dropping big news bombs at the ComicsPRO retailer event happening today in Glendale, California. And that includes the world of Venom, the look of Venom, and who Venom actually is these days. You can follow along with ComicsPRO right now with this handy tag. We have already had the new look of Venom, who has been hosted by Mary Jane Watson for some time now. And getting the nickname of VenoMJ in the process.

Venom #259 cover, as seen at ComicsPROAnd these are the designs for her new look in the role, appearing first in Venom #259 except, of course, that it isn't. Not entirely.

Talking of what's going on in the Venom book, "this is Mary Jane Venom, this is her new look that she will be getting. The first story is Venom #259 but because I like retailers to make a little bit of money, and we like to sell a little more books, the first appearance is actually going to be the last page of Venom #258. Sort of like Wolverine appearing in Incredible Hulk #180 all those years ago." And here's the solicitation to Venom #258 as part of Marvel's May 2026 solicits and solicitations, so you can jump on early if you want.

VENOM #258

Al Ewing (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY SERGIO DAVILA • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

THREE'S A CROWD!

In the aftermath of Death Spiral, Mary Jane Watson and Peter Parker have a long overdue heart-to-heart…but when the masks go on, Venom and Spider-Man have some unfinished business! And one way or another, this is going to lead to a BIG change for Venom and MJ!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

And yes, the debate over whether or not Wolverine first appears in Hulk #180 or #181, whether his earlier appearance is just to be regarded as a cameo, is the kind of thing that entire collections are based upon.

