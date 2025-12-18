Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: joker, jorge jimenez, matt fraction

The Non-Absolute Joker Comes To Batman #7 In March 2026

The Non-Absolute Joker Comes To Batman #7 with Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez in March 2026

He was teased in the first issue. And now we have The Joker coming to Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez's Batman series in March 2026 for Batman #7. And no need to be a massive billionaire dragon, but instead a massive oversized comic book…

"Over in Gotham, Batman #7 launches Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez's second major arc, bringing The Joker back into the spotlight in unsettling fashion. This oversized issue features a striking interior gatefold that plunges readers into the Clown Prince of Crime's fractured psyche, reframing his relationship with Batman for DC's mainline continuity. But the Joker is only one problem. Commissioner Vandal Savage's increasingly militarized GCPD and Gotham's new mayor—Pamela Isley—tighten their grip on the city, escalating a full-scale war on the Bat-Family. As pressure mounts, Batman faces impossible choices that lead toward a devastating police assault with permanent consequences for one of his closest allies."

BATMAN #7

Written by MATT FRACTION

Art and cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Variant covers by DUSTIN NGUYEN, JORGE MOLINA, and RYAN SOOK

Foil variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

1:25 variant cover by DAVID AJA

Corner box variant by JORGE JIMENEZ

Women's History Month variant cover by LEIRIX

Symbol variant cover

$4.99 US | 40 pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil)

As Batman is beckoned to Arkham Towers by the mysterious man in Room Ten, nothing will prepare him for who he finds there. Some might call him the Caped Crusader's archnemesis. Others might call him Batman's best friend. Everyone calls him the Joker. ON SALE 3/4/26

And the solicitations leading up to this:

BATMAN #5

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ DELIVER A DATE NIGHT TO REMEMBER! A night out with Bruce Wayne goes off the rails immediately for Dr. Annika Zeller–it seems her experimental Crown of Storms has her marked for death. And if they survive the legendary 000 Gang, they'll still have to confront the sinister assassin known as Lady Death Man! $4.99 1/7/2026

(W) Matt Fraction (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

FRACTION AND JIMENEZ UNLEASH THE MONSTER MEN! After he survives the date night from hell, the long night isn't over for Bruce Wayne. While he juggles multiple needs as Bruce, Hugo Strange's Monster Men attack a petrochemical facility and force Batman into action. Gotham City becomes a powder keg as superstars Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez continue their acclaimed run on the Caped Crusader. $4.99 2/4/2026

