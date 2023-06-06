Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: john romita, marvel, ms marvel, spider-man

The Original Art For Ms Marvel's Death Goes On Sale This Week

The streaming sales platform The Experience has a big Marvel original art sale including all the original artwork from Amazing Spider-Man #26.

The streaming sales platform The Experience has a big Marvel original art sale coming up this Friday, which will include all the original artwork from Amazing Spider-Man #26 including the Death of Ms. Marvel by John Romita Jr. and Scott Hanna from Zeb Wells' script. All 31 pages as well as the cover will be available. Including those reaction shots from Mary Jane Watson, Norman Osborn and the Fantastic Four that everyone has been discussing. on social media and wondering what's up with them.

As well as the death of Ms Marvel taking the form of Mary Jane Watson, the pages also include Gold Goblin versus a dragon, the Human Torch and the Thing doing a play on the Fastball Special, the sacrifice of Kamala Khan, and the final fate of Rabin and what happens to his and Mary Jane's children.

In 1980, John followed in his father's footsteps by becoming the artist for Amazing Spider-Man and now has drawn over 100 issues of the series over multiple volumes (and more than 160 issues featuring Spider-Man's adventures in multiple titles). And while Scott Hanna is well known for inking Romita, he has been in the industry for over 30 years producing over 23,000 pages and going through more than a few bottles of ink.

The Exp, or the Comic Shopping Experience, is a network of entertainment and sales shows broadcasting live 7 days a week. They have partnered with Comic Book Creators, Publishers, and Local Comic Shops from around the country to bring comic books and pop culture fandom to computer screens and mobile devices everywhere.

The Original Art Show airs on The Exp every Friday at 7pm ET, 4pm PT, and midnight BST but this Amazing Spider-Man #26 sale will air only on the 9th of June and you can watch it live here on YouTube or on Facebook.

https://youtube.com/live/gwJ_NBz4NaE











