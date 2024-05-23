Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, Magma Comix, The Pedestrian

The Pedestrian #1 Launches in Magma Comix August 2024 Solicits

Magma Comix launches The Pedestrian #1 by Joey Esposito and Sean Von Gorman in their August 2024 solicits.

THE PEDESTRIAN #1

Writer: Joey Esposito

Artist: Sean Von Gorman

Behold, The Pedestrian! A strange visitor speedwalks into Summer City and silently changes the lives of its residents. But not all is quiet in this sleepy, small town—an ancient conflict linked to the secret history of street signs is brewing! DON'T WALK… RUN! In The Pedestrian, justice always has the right of way!

A Regular Cover: Sean Von Gorman $3.99 • 32 pages (24 story)

B Variant Cover: Dean Haspiel $4.99 • 36 pages (24 story) • Cardstock cover

C Incentive Cover: Mike Allred

36 pages (24 story) • Cardstock cover

ON SALE: 8/7/2024

THE PRINCIPLES OF NECROMANCY

Writers: Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly

Artist: Eamon Winkle

Colorist: Jay Fotos

Cover: Eamon Winkle.

$19.99, 128 pages ON SALE: 8/28/2024

While brave knights and dangerous monsters wage endless war, business is booming for Dr. Jakob Eyes, a traveling physician whose arcane remedies are the closest thing to magic the world knows. These gruesome miracles are only stepping stones for Dr. Eyes' ultimate ungodly

goal: to overcome death itself. The phenomenal writing duo of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Outsiders, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek) return to creator-owned comics with this macabre series brought to life by the evocatively horrific art of Eamon Winkle.

GREASER: GEMINI BLUES #2

Writer: Darick Robertson

Artist: Stephen B. Jones

Colorist: Marcus Collar

A mysterious AI robot with a ton of emotional baggage turns Buddy's world upside down, when he finds out that she is the key to a massive conspiracy that threatens the very existence of the remaining human race. From writer Darick Robertson (The Boys) and artist Stephen B. Jones (Batman Beyond), Greaser is the next Magma title to blow your mind!

A Regular Cover: Stephen B. Jones $3.99 • 32 pages (24 story)

B Variant Cover: Darick Robertson $4.99 • 36 pages (24 story) • Cardstock cover

C Incentive Cover: Kevin Maguire

36 pages (24 story) • Cardstock cover

ON SALE: 8/14/2024

THE SCALE TRADE #4

Writer: Steve Orlando

Artist: Megan Huang

DCA Agent Carmen Tritos, betrayed by those he's had no choice but to trust, is abandoned by everyone but his dragon -Filo. The Scale Trade has made the wrong enemy in Carmen though, and his desperate final acts to save dragons and burn the system to the ground will have a seismic impact on how the species is treated by humanity! Eisner Award nominated writer Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman, Spider-Man

2099) teams with Megan Huang (Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) for a fantasy-meets-reality story that's sure to make your heart race and warm it as well. Each issue features a variant cover by Max Dunbar (Dungeons & Dragons)!

A Regular Cover: Megan Huang $3.99 • 32 pages (24 story)

B Variant Cover: Max Dunbar $4.99 • 36 pages (24 story) • Cardstock cover

C Incentive Cover: Dave McCaig

36 pages (24 story) • Cardstock cover

