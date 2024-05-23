Posted in: Comics, Current News, Solicits | Tagged: august 2024, Magma Comix, The Pedestrian
The Pedestrian #1 Launches in Magma Comix August 2024 Solicits
Magma Comix launches The Pedestrian #1 by Joey Esposito and Sean Von Gorman in their August 2024 solicits and solicitations.
Magma Comix, the news publisher of creator-owned comics from creators you might have heard of, launches The Pedestrian #1 by Joey Esposito and Sean Von Gorman in their August 2024 solicits and solicitations.
THE PEDESTRIAN #1
Writer: Joey Esposito
Artist: Sean Von Gorman
Behold, The Pedestrian! A strange visitor speedwalks into Summer City and silently changes the lives of its residents. But not all is quiet in this sleepy, small town—an ancient conflict linked to the secret history of street signs is brewing! DON'T WALK… RUN! In The Pedestrian, justice always has the right of way!
A Regular Cover: Sean Von Gorman $3.99 • 32 pages (24 story)
B Variant Cover: Dean Haspiel $4.99 • 36 pages (24 story) • Cardstock cover
C Incentive Cover: Mike Allred
36 pages (24 story) • Cardstock cover
ON SALE: 8/7/2024
THE PRINCIPLES OF NECROMANCY
Writers: Jackson Lanzing & Collin Kelly
Artist: Eamon Winkle
Colorist: Jay Fotos
Cover: Eamon Winkle.
$19.99, 128 pages ON SALE: 8/28/2024
While brave knights and dangerous monsters wage endless war, business is booming for Dr. Jakob Eyes, a traveling physician whose arcane remedies are the closest thing to magic the world knows. These gruesome miracles are only stepping stones for Dr. Eyes' ultimate ungodly
goal: to overcome death itself. The phenomenal writing duo of Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing (Outsiders, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Trek) return to creator-owned comics with this macabre series brought to life by the evocatively horrific art of Eamon Winkle.
GREASER: GEMINI BLUES #2
Writer: Darick Robertson
Artist: Stephen B. Jones
Colorist: Marcus Collar
A mysterious AI robot with a ton of emotional baggage turns Buddy's world upside down, when he finds out that she is the key to a massive conspiracy that threatens the very existence of the remaining human race. From writer Darick Robertson (The Boys) and artist Stephen B. Jones (Batman Beyond), Greaser is the next Magma title to blow your mind!
A Regular Cover: Stephen B. Jones $3.99 • 32 pages (24 story)
B Variant Cover: Darick Robertson $4.99 • 36 pages (24 story) • Cardstock cover
C Incentive Cover: Kevin Maguire
36 pages (24 story) • Cardstock cover
ON SALE: 8/14/2024
THE SCALE TRADE #4
Writer: Steve Orlando
Artist: Megan Huang
DCA Agent Carmen Tritos, betrayed by those he's had no choice but to trust, is abandoned by everyone but his dragon -Filo. The Scale Trade has made the wrong enemy in Carmen though, and his desperate final acts to save dragons and burn the system to the ground will have a seismic impact on how the species is treated by humanity! Eisner Award nominated writer Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman, Spider-Man
2099) teams with Megan Huang (Star Wars, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) for a fantasy-meets-reality story that's sure to make your heart race and warm it as well. Each issue features a variant cover by Max Dunbar (Dungeons & Dragons)!
A Regular Cover: Megan Huang $3.99 • 32 pages (24 story)
B Variant Cover: Max Dunbar $4.99 • 36 pages (24 story) • Cardstock cover
C Incentive Cover: Dave McCaig
36 pages (24 story) • Cardstock cover