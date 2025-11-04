The Phoo Action Is Collection Delayed By A Year, And They're Not Happy

The Phoo Action: Jubilee Edition Collection is delayed by a year... and they're not happy
The Phoo Action: Jubilee Edition Collection is delayed by a year... and they're not happy
- Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee Edition's Standard release delayed by a year, hitting fans hard
- The long-awaited Jamie Hewlett and Mat Wakeham collection now pushed to September 2026
- Creators express frustration over ongoing publication setbacks and tradition of delays
- Deluxe and Super Deluxe Editions still available at a discount for eager Phoo Action collectors
The official Facebook page of Phoo Action posted the latest status on the collection of Jamie Hewlett and Mat Wakeham's work on the curtailed BBC Three TV series that predated Gorillaz. Originally intended to be published by Z2 Comics, then not, and then published by at Titan Comics for Christmas last year, it looks like the planned Standard Edition of the collection, Silver Jubilee may be a little delayed. And Phoo Action aren't happy about it…
"WELL, PHOOK ME. If this doesn't take the p-ss biscuits. Back in August, I took to this very platform to trumpet the upcoming release of the Standard Edition of Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee. We were all set for an October rollout. Horns were tooted. Hype was hyped. But it's now November, and – in case you hadn't noticed – the book is nowhere to be BLOODY seen.
"In fact, it won't be seen until next bloody summer. That's right – nine more goddamn months. I'd love to tell you some fun and fascinating behind-the-scenes factoids about how this came to pass, but quite frankly, it's just a f-ck up. Another joyful hoof to Terry's Christmas crackers. If you know anything about Phoo's history, you'll know this kind of dilly-dalience and delay is practically tradition. False starts, hold-ups, hangovers and heartbreaks, it's Whitey's legacy. Still, I wasn't expecting this one. And I had to break the news not only to you lot – now – but to the brilliant artists who won the Phan Art competition and feature in the all-new chapter of the Standard Edition. Massive love and massive apologies to them all – again.
"Silver lining? The Deluxe Edition – and yes, the ridiculously lush Super Deluxe too- is still available, and it's still as hot as Bill and Elanor's super-powered, furniture-destroying, shag-fest AND, if you're quick, you can grab yourself the £79.99 RRP Deluxe for £44 quid and change from a certain bald overlord's mega-corp. Stocking filler? Crisis gift? Guilty indulgence? Go wild. Shopping links in bio. Sorry again if you were hoping to find the new edition under your tree or up your festive sweater this Christmas. Phoo lives… just not on schedule."
The Deluxe version can be found here at the mega-corp… the Standard version is currently lined up for September 2026.
