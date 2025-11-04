The Phoo Action Is Collection Delayed By A Year, And They're Not Happy

"In fact, it won't be seen until next bloody summer. That's right – nine more goddamn months. I'd love to tell you some fun and fascinating behind-the-scenes factoids about how this came to pass, but quite frankly, it's just a f-ck up. Another joyful hoof to Terry's Christmas crackers. If you know anything about Phoo's history, you'll know this kind of dilly-dalience and delay is practically tradition. False starts, hold-ups, hangovers and heartbreaks, it's Whitey's legacy. Still, I wasn't expecting this one. And I had to break the news not only to you lot – now – but to the brilliant artists who won the Phan Art competition and feature in the all-new chapter of the Standard Edition. Massive love and massive apologies to them all – again.