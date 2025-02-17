Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: question, Watchmen

The Question Does Watchmen In All Along The Watchtower #4 (Spoilers)

The Question Does Watchmen in All Along The Watchtower #4 by Alex Segura and Cian Tormey (Spoilers)

The Question: All Along The Watchtower #4 by Alex Segura and Cian Tormey is out this week, with Renee Montoya policing the Justice League Watchtower. With the Question getting all Rorschachy. Well, Rorschach was, of course, based on The Question by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons in Watchmen. And, of course, lyrics to All Along The Watchtower by Bob Dylan turn up in Watchmen a fair few times. There's a lot of Dylan in that comic book to be fair.

And the film, of course. Never forget the film.

But is there a bit more Watchmen going on in this upcoming issue than usual? More than solving a murder amongst the superhero set? As the Cyborg Superman and The Eradicator set up shop, believing they have solved all their issues when it comes to Watchtower domination, there are still the usual people to deal with.

As the Cyborg Superman decides to take down everything and everyone around him, and starts doing the supervillain monologue. But it appears he has been taking lessons.

A few minutes ago? Was it thirty-five of them? After all, he is not a Republic serial villain…

The Question: All Along The Watchtower #4 by Alex Segura and Cian Tormey is published by DC Comics on Wednesday, the 19th of February.

QUESTION ALL ALONG THE WATCHTOWER #4 (OF 6)

(W) Alex Segura (A/CA) Cian Tormey

THE WATCHTOWER, OVERRUN! Cornered and betrayed, The Question and Batwoman must rally a ragtag group of allies to retake the Watchtower from a surprising villain–as the true mastermind behind the conspiracy to take over the Justice League's headquarters stands revealed. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/19/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!