The Resilience of Zavok in Sonic the Hedgehog #41 [Preview]

Ol' Zavok is down in the dumps in this preview of Sonic the Hedgehog #41, but is he going to take defeat lying down? We're guessing… no? Check out the preview of the issue below, also featuring Eggman's critique of Sonic's comedy skills. The issue is in stores on Wednesady.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #41 CVR A ADAM BRYCE THOMAS

IDW PUBLISHING

(W) Ian Flynn (A / CA) Adam Bryce Thomas

The Deadly Six are still on the loose and attacking towns. Jewel the Beetle recruits Sonic's friends the Chaotix to find and stop the monsters, but Zavok is looking for his minions, too-he's angrier than ever and wants to reunite. The Chaotix will have to act quickly to outsmart the Deadly Six!

In Shops: 6/16/2021

SRP: $3.99

