The Return Of Annie, Clayface's First "Daughter" To DC Comics

Annie was a minor character from Batman: The Animated Series,  a minor character from Growing Pains, revealed as the daughter of Clayface, the shapeshifting villain who created her from himself to act as a scout and how he then absorbs back into himself, but not before Tim Drake has fallen for her.

In the recent Batman Adventures Continues comic, Clayface recreates Annie as an attempt to distract Tim Drake.

Katherine Carlo was another daughter of Clayface, who attended Gotham Academy in that series, though her origins were not clear, but acts as an agent of revenge for her father. She describes herself as a "sentient poiece of viscoelastic protoplasm".

In today's Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Real Villains Of New Gotham #1 out today we get to meet another daughter of Clayface. Even though he appears to have forgotten all about her.

She certainly remembers him, and how she came to be.

And it turns out this is, indeed, Annie from the original Batman: The Animated Series, one that was recreated and then left alone, ignored, and sentient. And now with a rather more sympathetic father than she once had…

I wonder what Katherine Karlo will have to say about all this?

HARLEY QUINN THE ANIMATED SERIES THE REAL SIDEKICKS OF NEW GOTHAM SPECIAL #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A MAX SARIN (MR)
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Max Sarin
What happens when writers from Harley Quinn the TV show and Harley Quinn: The Animated Series: The Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour the comic book get together and swap stories from New Gotham? Absolute mayhem, that's what! Follow what happened to some of your favorite Gotham sidekicks on Tawny Young's new trash-tastic daytime talk show and watch the chairs fly as they spill the tea! Guest-starring Clayface, Batgirl, Frank the Plant, and Harley Quinn's worst sidekick…The Joker!
Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 08/30/2022

