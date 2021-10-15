The Return Of DC's Super-Pets In January 2022

In Batman: Urban Legends #11 out in January 2022, detailed in DC Comics solicitations, Mark Russell and Karl Mostert have an Ace The Bat-Hound story, which will also contain the rest of the DC Legion Of Super-Pets.

Featuring the likes of Krypto the Superdog, Streaky the Supercat, Beppo the Super-Monkey and Comet the Super-Horse, the team first appeared in Adventure Comics #293, removed from mainstream DC Comics continuity in 1986, returing in 2017 in Super Sons Annual #1 including Krypto, Titus, Streaky, and Bat-Cow, as well as introducing Flexi the Plastic Bird and Clay Critter. The Legion of Super-Pets (Beppo the Super Monkey, Streaky the Supercat and Krypto the Superdog) appeared in the DC Nation Superman 75th Anniversary short that was shown at New York Comic Con 2013 and was included in the Man of Steel DVD and Blu-Ray. In July 2018, Jared Stern had been hired by the studio to write and direct a CGI-animated film DC League of Super-Pets based on the team with Sam Levine as co-director and is to be released on the 20th of May 20, 2022. Dwayne Johnson had been cast as the voice of Krypto the Superdog, while Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart and John Krasinski will voice other parts.

Batman Urban Legends #11 in January will be nicely in time for that, as well as being included in a possible DC Super Pets collection in May. Before then, the 1st of January will see Steve Korte and Art Baltazar launch a series of DC Super-Pets origin books:

Beppo!: The Origin of Superman's Monkey

Even Superman needs a clever sidekick. But how did Beppo the Super-Monkey become the Man of Steel's faithful friend? Discover the origin story of this superpowered Super-Pet in an action-packed, POW!-WHAM!-BOOM! book for early readers.

Storm!: The Origin of Aquaman's Seahorse

Even Aquaman needs a trusted friend. But how did the seahorse Storm become the Sea King's loyal steed? Discover the origin story of this superpowered Super-Pet in an action-packed, POW!-WHAM!-BOOM! book for early readers.

B'Dg!: The Origin of Green Lantern's Alien Pal

Even Green Lantern needs a pal. But how did B'dg, the Green Lantern of Space Sector 1014, become Hal Jordan's alien friend? Discover the origin story of this superpowered Super-Pet in an action-packed, POW!-WHAM!-BOOM! book for early readers.

Comet!: The Origin of Supergirl's Horse

Even Supergirl needs a noble steed. But how did Comet the Super-Horse become the Girl of Steel's trusted friend? Discover the origin story of this superpowered Super-Pet in an action-packed, POW!-WHAM!-BOOM! book for early readers.

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #11 CVR B KARL MOSTERT VAR

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Karl Mostert

Written By Vita Ayala, Mark Russell, Ram V, And Mohale Mashigo Art By Nikola Cizmesija, Karl Mostert, Anand Radhakrishnan, Trevor Scott, Arist Deyn, And Others BATMAN & ZATANNA: Vita Ayala and Nikola Cizmesija join forces to tell a story that will change Batman and Zatanna's relationship forever. Every year the two have to come together to defeat an evil curse. This year they fail, and the world is in peril because of it. HOUNDED: Ace the Bat-Hound, the goodest boy in the DCU, has his day in an epic story featuring many DC Super Pets, brought to you by Mark Russell and Karl Mostert. WIGHT WITCH: Catwoman tie-in/"Fear State" aftermath! Aftermath. The mysterious relationship between Ghost-Maker and Wight Witch is revealed in all its horrifying glory here.

Retail: $7.99 FOC Date: 12/5/2021 In-Store Date: 1/11/2022