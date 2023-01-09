The Return of Max Bemis' & Eryk Donovan's Heavy From Vault Comics Max Bemis of Say Anything has become quite the comic book writer, but his creator-owned series Heavy with Eryk Donovan from Vault Comics has been somewhat delayed.

Vault Comics began publishing Max Bemis and Eryk Donovan's Heavy series in September 2020, launching as the industry was coming out of lockdowns. And it came out every month or two months until 2021, when it slipped to every three months. Issue 8 came out in November 2021 and then… nothing. Until now.

Issue 9 has been rescheduled to the 22nd of February 2023, and a collection of the first ten issues has been scheduled for September 26th. Here's a description of that collection.

Heavy: The Complete Series Paperback – September 26, 2023 by Max Bemis (Author), Adrian F. Wassel (Editor), Eryk Donovan (Illustrator), Cris Peter (Colorist), Taylor Esposito (Letterer)

Being dead doesn't mean resting in peace. Bill thought the wait was the hardest part – until he's thrown together with someone he hates more than anything in eternity. For fans of Preacher and The Punisher! Paradise is lost and Heaven's gotta wait… Bill may be dead, but he's got a job to do. Welcome to the Big Wait, where folks who don't quite make the cut go to work off their debt. Everyone in the Wait's got a job. Bill is a Heavy, whose job is policing the multiverse, making sure bad eggs get what's coming to them. He's on track to earn his Climb and reunite with the woman he loves…until he meets his new partner: the worst dude of all time. Heavy is The Punisher for neurotics; Inception for the impatient; Preacher for…well, it's a lot like Preacher. Max Bemis (Moon Knight, Centipede, X-Men: Worst X-Man Ever) and Eryk Donavan (Memetic, Ghost of Ohio) bring you a story about the existential purpose of dumb boys with big guns.

And here are the missing issues…

HEAVY #9 CVR A DONOVAN

VAULT COMICS

JUN211902

(W) Max Bemis (A/CA) Eryk Donovan

It's the end of the world! The Apocalypse has arriv–wait, what's that you say? We have one more issue after this? Really? Then what's the deal with all the dragons? And the giant tear in the fabric of reality? You mean to tell me that even at the end of the LITERAL UNIVERSE, these idiot boys STILL have baggage they need to work out?! Hold on, I know I put my bazooka down somewhere…In Shops: Feb 22, 2023 SRP: $3.99

HEAVY #10 CVR A DONOVAN

VAULT COMICS

(W) Max Bemis (A/CA) Eryk Donovan

Bill and Slim have a few things left to say. Pardon their language. Bill sucks at public speaking, and Slim is still under the impression that he's God. Also, they've been trapped in the afterlife for about a gazillion years. But take a seat. We don't have any chairs (since the universe was blown to smithereens), but no matter where you sit, it'll be front row to the end of everything – and hopefully a final surprise or two.

And a preview of the collection: