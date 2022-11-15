The Return Of One Punch In DCeased War Of The Undead Gods (Spoilers)

One Punch is a comic book meme that originated from a scene in Justice League International by Keith Giffen, J.M. DeMatteis and Kevin Maguire., when Batman punched Guy Gardner in the face and knocked him out, With one punch.

Something that Ted Kord, the Blue Beetle, immediately began celebrating. And kept referring to. Forever It turned up in the Batman: The Brave And The Bold cartoon, though it would be G'Nort who exclaimed "One punch! One punch!"

It reoccurred in a battle between Guy Gardner and Hal Jordan to be the Earth's Green Lantern, and again, Guy was knocked out, with Blue Beetle on hand to celebrate the moment.

However, during Green Lantern: Rebirth, it would be Hal Jordan who would deliver a one-punch knockout blow to Batman, instantly gaining him far more respect from Gardner. Only for Batman to return the favour later in the story.

In Injustice: Gods Among Us, Batman would do it to John Constantine…



A future Guy Gardner would see him master the one-punch manoeuvre in Green Lantern #50.

In Red Lanterns #10, Batman stand-in Midnighter faced Red Lantern feline, Dex-Starr. With exactly the same result.

And in today's Superman #36 with the kids…

Until even the writer of that original scene, Keith Giffen would write, back in 2008, "I never thought I'd say this, but enough with the "one punch" already. It was a throwaway bit. Move on. Please."

Yeah, that's not happening. From today's DCeased War Of The Undead Gods #4.

At least Guy Gardner gets to appreciate someone else giving the One Punch for a change…

