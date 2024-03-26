Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: amanda waller, green arrow, Speedy II

The Return Of Speedy II, Mia Dearden, To Green Arrow #10 (Spoilers)

Amanda Waller separated the Green Arrow family but, to be fair, they had already been separated and replicated by reboot after reboot.

Amanda Waller separated the Green Arrow family but, to be fair, they had already been separated and replicated by reboot after reboot. In Green Arrow #10, Joshua Williamson and Sean Izaakse are looking like they are putting them all back together again like never before.

The cover alone gave us Oliver Queen and Connor Hawke, with Cissie King – Arrowette, Emiko Queen – Red Arrow and Sienna – Red Arrow above.

As well as Mia Dearden, the second Speedy.

As created by Kevin Smith and Phil Hester, in 2001.

In 2011, the New 52 rebooted DC's continuity. In this new timeline, Mia Dearden is mentioned as the daughter of crimelord John King. She was offered the life that had been removed from her by Merlyn but removed it. Now it seems that her pre-52 timeline has been restored somewhat. And all while looking for Roy Harper, the first Speedy.

While dealing with Sanctuary, the same storyline that killed Harper in the first place. As for all these characters being together at once… Cissie King returned as Arrowette after being deleted by the New 52 in Young Justice back in 2020. Emiko Queen debuted in the New 52 Green Arrow. And Sienna, Red Canary, debuted in Dark Crisis, which may have helped unknot some of these knottier continuity issues.

Maybe it's time to give Jonni DC a call? What will Merylyn have to say about Speedy II's return?

GREEN ARROW #10 (OF 12) CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

ROY HARPER IS MISSING. Green Arrow and Connor Hawke investigate what happened to him and what Amanda Waller has done to the rest of the Arrow family…which makes it difficult when they are attacked by surprise agents of Waller! Red Arrow, Red Canary, Arrowette, and Speedy!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 03/26/2024

With Amanda Waller to come…

GREEN ARROW #11 (OF 12) CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

Since Green Arrow #1, Merlyn has manipulated Oliver Queen and the Arrow family but after Green Arrow makes a deal with Waller, the final battle between the two archers is here! And whoever loses this shootout will be stranded forever! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 4/23/2024

GREEN ARROW #12 CVR A SEAN IZAAKSE

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Sean Izaakse

NOW AN ONGOING SERIES! This is it! For the last year, Oliver Queen has been on a mission to reunite his family and friends. Can the Emerald Archer overcome Merlyn's final master move and get the family reunion we've all been dying to see? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 5/28/2024

GREEN ARROW #13 CVR A PHIL HESTER (ABSOLUTE POWER)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Phil Hester

COUNTDOWN TO ABSOLUTE POWER Oliver Queen has become an AGENT OF AMANDA WALLER. Roy and the rest of the Green Arrow family want to know why Green Arrow would betray his family and friends and choose to work with Amanda Waller and her deadly plans for the heroes and villains of the DC Universe! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/25/2024

