The Return of Wampus From Hexagon Comics In March 2022

We like to keep an eye on Jean-Marc Lofficier's Hexagon Comics USA line, European comics mostly written by Jean-Marc Lofficier, translated into English and distributed solely through his website, Amazon page or at conventions. Selling enough copies to make it more than worthwhile, as well as making certain comics available to a wider English-speaking audience. Right now that also means avoiding any kind of shutdown that doesn't include the postal service. Retailers can purchase Hexagon Comics at a 40% discount from distributor Ingram or from the publisher. And in March 2022, that means the return of Wampus with Wampus 2: Doomsday March from Franco Frescura and Luciano Bernasconi.

WAMPUS 2: DOOMSDAY MARCH

stories by Franco Frescura; art & cover by Luciano Bernasconi.

7X10 squarebound trade paperback, 180 p. b&w – US$15.95.

ISBN: 978-1-64932-113-8.

Wampus was the herald of a second generation of comic heroes and magazines launched by Editions Lug in 1969, which eventually led to Jaleb, Homicron, The Time Brigade, Kabur and many more. Wampus is a shape-shifting monster sent to Earth by an evil cosmic power called The Great Mind to sow havoc and destruction. He can change into any form by merely touching water, and revert to type by coming into contact with fire. His only adversary seems to be an French ex-secret agent named Jean Sten, whom, in typical Invaders tradition, no one believes. In this issue, Wampus brings chaos to London, Spain and Venice, while Sten appears unable to stop him. Yet, strange new allies show up who might pose a challenge to the creature from beyond…

"I ate it up when my copy arrived and have already reread it, it's such grand fun; a heady stew of bogus sf/alien/espionage/terrorism circa the '60s, working up to staggering global political/social collapse (orchestrated by the translucent noodle-bodied bad boy Wampus) that builds upon the anarchistic spirit of none other than Diabolik — hence, a missing link of sorts in European comics history, between the archetype of Fantomas and the coming wave of underground comix radicalism. Love, love, love it, highly recommended!" S. R. Bissette.

"Wampus is one of the great alien monsters of comics… [an] obscure gem of bande dessinée pulp paranoia." Paul Gravett.

STILL AVAILABLE: WAMPUS #1

stories by Franco Frescura; art & cover by Luciano Bernasconi.

7X10 squarebound trade paperback, 232 pages b&w; US$20.95.

ISBN: 978-1-932983-61-6.

Foreword by Will Eisner.

