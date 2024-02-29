Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: Fox Feature Syndicate, Romance Comics

The Ridiculous Rarity of the Romance Fox Giants, Up for Auction

The romance genre 132 page Fox Giants are extremely rare even compared to the highly sought after St John Giant Comics Editions.

The late 1940s to early 1950s were a boom time for giant comics from several different publishers. Some publishers like St. John had an entire line of rebound remainder giant-size comics with new covers, while Fawcett's giants were a mix of reprints and new material. Farrell's giant Voodoo Annual #1 is a highly collected 100-page Pre-Code Horror giant. In the romance genre, collectors have a special affinity for the Giant Comics Editions series. Giant Comics Editions #12 Diary Secrets features one of the most iconic and infamous romance covers in comics history. The Overstreet Price Guide has had it at the top of their list of top ten most valuable romance comic books for a long time. The romance Fox Giants haven't caught on to that extent, but perhaps they should. Many of these are ridiculously rare, with several of the issues listed here having CGC Census numbers in the 3 to 5 copy range, and some stand-out covers among them. There are several romance genre Fox Giants up for auction in the 2024 February 29 – March 1 Golden Age Romance Featuring Fox Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40258.

Fox Giants: Famous Love #nn (Fox Features Syndicate, 1950) Condition: FN-. Photo cover. Contains 132 pages of remaindered Fox romance comics. Overstreet 2023 FN 6.0 value = $222.

Fox Giants: Love Thrills #nn (Fox Features Syndicate, 1950) Condition: GD. Contains 132 pages of remaindered Fox romance comics minus the covers. Rated a Gerber "6" or "uncommon" on the Photo-Journal Guide to Comic Books' Scarcity Index. Featured in our article on the ten rarest Fox Giants. The cover is detached, there are pieces missing from the spine, and there is some staining and soiling. Overstreet 2023 GD 2.0 value = $74.

Fox Giants: Revealing Love Stories #nn (Fox Features Syndicate, 1950) Condition: VG/FN. Rated a "7" or "scarce" on Gerber's Photo-Journal Guide to Comic Books' Scarcity Index. Corner tips are missing from the cover. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $148; FN 6.0 value = $222.

Fox Giants Secret Love Stories (Fox Features Syndicate, 1949) Condition: VG+. The contents of this one are notable, they include Jo-Jo Comics #17 with Matt Baker art, and an unidentified issue of Junior! The other two rebound comics are more in the expected vein, My Love Affair and My Experience. This copy has some water damage, the spine is torn .75" at the bottom. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $154.

Fox Giants: Teen-Age Love #nn (Fox Features Syndicate, 1950) Condition: GD/VG. Contains 132 pages comprised of four remaindered Fox romance comics, one of which is of special note, an issue of My Secret Affair with Wally Wood art! This copy has water damage, mold, spine damage, and some tape repair to the inner cover. The spine has pieces missing, and the top right corner of the front cover is missing. Overstreet 2023 GD 2.0 value = $74; VG 4.0 value = $148.

Fox Giants: Daring Love Stories #nn (Fox Features Syndicate, 1950) Condition: GD. Contains 132 pages of remaindered Fox romance comics without their covers. Rated a "6" or "uncommon" on the Photo-Journal Guide to Comic Books' Scarcity Index. Just the fourth copy we've ever offered. The issue made our recent list of the ten rarest Fox Giants. This copy has major water damage, mold, and pieces missing from the cover. Overstreet 2023 GD 2.0 value = $74.

Fox Giants: Variety Comics #nn (Fox Features Syndicate, 1950) CGC VG/FN 5.0 Off-white pages. Contains 132 pages of remaindered and rebound comics. Contents vary from issue to issue. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $116; FN 6.0 value = $174. CGC census 1/24: 3 in 5.0, 4 higher.

Fox Giants: Romantic Thrills (Fox Features Syndicate, 1950) Condition: VG. Contains 132 pages of remaindered and rebound Fox romance comics with a new cover. Contents vary from issue to issue. This copy has some spine damage, and some tape repair to the spine and interior front cover. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $148.

