The Seasons #9 Preview: When Art Appreciation Gets Cutthroat

The Seasons #9 brings gothic Winter vibes to New Gaulia as Spring and Summer try to stop an authoritarian art regime. Preview pages inside!

Article Summary The Seasons #9 launches a new story arc on March 11th as Winter's gothic regime takes control of New Gaulia

Spring and Summer must infiltrate an art gala to rescue their family and stop Winter's Avante Guardsmen enforcers

Preview pages show Spring discovering clues about the mysterious Ringleader while exploring Autumn's belongings

This Wednesday, March 11th, Image Comics releases The Seasons #9, launching a new story arc as Winter's gothic reign takes over. Behold the synopsis:

NEW STORY ARC The critically acclaimed series returns! As the Ringleader's circus gives way to Winter's gothic reign, Spring and Summer must infiltrate a decadent art gala to free their family and stop their sister's dark new empire before her Avante Guardsmen ruthlessly impose "good taste" on New Gaulia!

The preview pages reveal a city transformed by Winter's influence, with Spring rummaging through Autumn's belongings and discovering clues about the mysterious Ringleader.

THE SEASONS #9

Image Comics

1225IM0403

1225IM0404 – The Seasons #9 Kalman Andrasofszky Cover – $3.99

1225IM8168 – The Seasons #9 Andre Lima Araujo, Mike Spicer Cover – $3.99

(W) Rick Remender (A) Paul Azaceta, Matheus Lopes (CA) Paul Azaceta

NEW STORY ARC

The critically acclaimed series returns! As the Ringleader's circus gives way to Winter's gothic reign, Spring and Summer must infiltrate a decadent art gala to free their family and stop their sister's dark new empire before her Avante Guardsmen ruthlessly impose "good taste" on New Gaulia!

In Shops: 3/11/2026

SRP: $3.99

