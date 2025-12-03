Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: absolute, Deniz camp, javier rodriguez, ultimate

The Secret Identity Of Ultimate Daredevil Revealed (Spoilers)

The Secret Identity Of Ultimate Daredevil Revealed by the Creative Team of Absolute Martian Manhunter (Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Daredevil's secret identity is revealed, not Matt Murdock, in a surprising twist.

Daredevil’s form, now limited to thirteen senses and sporting a mullet.

Ultimate Daredevil wields reality-bending powers, able to jump between comic panels and rewrite events on the fly.

The story sets up major changes for the Ultimate Universe, teasing fate, crossover with 616, and new characters.

It's not Matt Murdoch. But in another universe, he met Matt Murdoch. In today's Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 by Deniz Camp, Alex Paknadel, Francesco Manna, Javier Pulido, Lee Ferguson, Patrick Boutin-Gagne, Phil Noto we meet the Ultimate Daredevil, one of the Ultimate Guardians Of The Galaxy, messing around with a Cosmic Cube, and kinda-reuniting the Absolute Martian Manhunter team within the Ultimate Universe (Rodriguez used to colour Pulido and there is some simpatico here.)

And while he may have a familiar-looking Daredevil suit, with some rotated logos. DD becoming UU for the Ultimate Universe, he appears to have a mullet. And whatever Marvel Universe this is happening in, that can only mean one thing.

The Beyonder is the Ultimate Daredevil. Taking that form because his millions of senses have been reduced to a mere thirteen. His powers, though, are those of the comic book reader, Dr Manhattan style.

Whether that be jumping from panel to panel, or across them, to take advantage of unpredictable angles of attack…

… or rewriting the script on the fly. He doesn't even need Grant Morrison's typewriter to do it. While U-82, an Ultron looking more like the Machine Man of Earth X and playing the role of The Watcher is looking into the ultimate truth of this Ultimate Universe…

And finds it all hopeless…

Someone's been reading Absolute Evil, right? Deniz Camp writes for Absolute and Ultimate, are the two infecting each other when it comes to the evil inherent in both universes? Oh and get the Ultimate Multiple Man…

Is this really the only time we will see him with the Ultimate Universe coming to an end so soon? Will there be expats to the 616?

Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 by Deniz Camp, Alex Paknadel, Francesco Manna, Javier Pulido, Lee Ferguson, Patrick Boutin-Gagne, Phil Noto

ALL PATHS LEAD TO ENDGAME! In preparation for the Maker's return in ULTIMATE ENDGAME, the Ultimate Guardians have been traveling all across time and space, recruiting members new and old… Travel across all the corners of the Ultimate Universe! Don't miss the dawn of many new characters, including ULTIMATE DAREDEVIL!

