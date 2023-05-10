The Secrets And Lies Of Amazing Spider-Man #25 (Spoilers) Today sees the publication of Amazing Spider-Man #25, an anniversary title that, with #26, will form a fiftieth anniversary of the death of Gwen Stacy.

The line should have been What Did Peter Do Next. Now we know it was going up against Captain America, Fantastic Four and more, stealing from them, and not working with them. And getting in physical contact with them as well. And keeping that going even after he saved Mary Jane Watson. And rescued her from the magical dimension she had been trapped in, even as time raced faster for her than it did for Peter.

And so, there was the split from Mary Jane Watson, now living with another man, Paul, and their two children. It had just been too long.

Now we know that they Mary Jane and Paul spent four years apart from Peter Parker, and found each other – as well as two children in the same dimension who they raised as their own.

But as we see, there are still lies and secrets being held from us. Something Paul should have told Mary Jane…

We may have to wait for Amazing Spider-Man #26 for that one. But for now, Mary Jane Watson has moved on, and Peter Parker is having to deal with this.

There is still the possibility that some of this separation is play-acting a symbology across the streets of Manhattan because of a magical threat made to Mary Jane. But now it is all coming to fruition. We have seen the past. Amazing Spider-Man #26 will be about the present. And very possibly the future, someone will die… and it is then we will learn just who the Fallen Friend is too…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25

MARVEL COMICS

MAR230723

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

The past and the present collide in this oversized and monumental 25th issue! Your heart isn't ready for this one. Rated T In Shops: May 10, 2023 SRP: $6.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #26

MARVEL COMICS

MAR230733

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

Now fully in the present, the Emissary has returned and his power is so far beyond Spider-Man's abilities. The heroes may figure out a way to win, but the cost of victory will be so immense that you may hope they don't… Rated T In Shops: May 31, 2023 SRP: $4.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #27

MARVEL COMICS

APR230688

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) Ed McGuinness

Grief looms over Peter after last issue's shocking death! Spider-Man's villains are more than happy to keep him distracted? Your eyes don't deceive you, DOCTOR OCTOPUS IS BACK! Rated T In Shops: Jun 14, 2023 SRP: $3.99

FALLEN FRIEND #1

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230677

(W) TBA (A/CA) TBA

ALL WILL BE REVEALED. 5/31/23.

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 12, 2023

SRP: $4.99