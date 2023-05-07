Whatever Happened To Mary Jane Watson… And Her Children? (Spoilers) Marvel has teased Amazing Spider-Man #25- or more accurately #26 - will feature the death of Mary Jane Watson. But what about the kids?

It's Mary Jane Watson time! This week will see the release of Amazing Spider-Man #25 from Zeb Wells and John Romita. Dan Gvozden of SupSpiderTalk podcast tweeted "I got to read this early. The Internet will melt down, as it is built to do, but a lot of the presumptions that people have about this story will be dispelled. But the proof on the quality of this concept and what it puts our characters through still is in the hands of issue 26" and adding "I'm seeing pages leaking from this, something I deliberately didn't do. But I'm also seeing people jumping to conclusions based on those pages that are factually incorrect. I implore everyone to actually read this first before jumping to conclusions." So know this going in.

Well there you go. Because, yes, Marvel Comics has teased that Amazing Spider-Man #25- or more accurately #26 – will feature the death of Mary Jane Watson. Bleeding Cool has another theory. But there are plenty to go around. Whatever the "big" thing is, however, it will happen in Amazing Spider-Man #26 at the end of the month, which will also reveal the true name and nature of the Fallen Friend #1 comic from June, when #26 is published on the 31st of May.

Of course, Marvel may be unable to prevent leaks, as the advance nature of being distributed by Penguin Random House and no longer having Diamond's mystery shopper street date monitors means that such things are more common. And the following three pages have been posted to 4chan, Reddit, Rangerboards, and a number of other message boards earlier today. Extreme spoilers ahead.

First it appears that Mary Jane and Paul come across Romy and Owen in the magical wasteland they have found themselves trapped in. They are not their own children. And this may explain why Mary Jane isn't that much older than when she left Peter Parker and got shunted into a dimension where time travels faster.

Because it was only four years. Not enough time to have the kids. But enough time to fall for Paul, with the absence of Peter. And now Peter has moved on. But as for the fate of Mary Jane Watson?

It looks like the death of the Scarlet Woman – Mary Jane Watson – is still on the cards. Here are the other Amazing Spider-Man #25 pages that have actually been released… with or without words.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 Written by ZEB WELLS Art by JOHN ROMITA JR., KAARE ANDREWS, & Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.