The Stan Lee A.I. Hologram At LA Comic Con – Is It Right Or Wrong?

This weekend has been heavy with comic cons around the world, with Comic Con San Diego, Malaga in Spain, The Lakes Comic Art Festival in England and the LA Comic Con in Los Angeles. As well as Local Comic Book Shop Day, driving all sorts of mini-cons at comic shops up and down the land. But it was at the LA Comic Con that we saw the debut of something that one may suspect is the thin end of the wedge. An A.I. hologram in a box of the late Stan Lee. Which I have to say, I think Stan Lee would have loved. This is a guy who, in his nineties, had his blood put into special collectible comic books, after all.

"It was obviously sad for many of us when Stan passed," said Chris DeMoulin, chief executive of Comikaze Entertainment, which operates Los Angeles Comic Con. "For the last couple of years, we've been talking about things we might be able to do to help extend Stan's legacy." And that, it seems, involved working with Proto Hologram, whose work has been used to promote films such as The Conjuring and A Minecraft Movie in shopping malls, and Hyperreal, an artificial intelligence firm that creates realistic-looking digital humans. The hologram was trained from Stan Lee's appearances on red carpets and at comic cons, and DeMoulin says, "This avatar will never say something that Stan didn't say. It will never have a point of view about Marvel or the stories or Stan's role in them that hasn't come directly from something Stan has said." And Mammoth Vision's George Johnson said, "We take Stan Lee's words and import them into the model, and then we put rails on the side of it. So he doesn't go off and talk about things that Stan wouldn't have said." However, some folk have taken exception to some things that the Stan Lee hologram has said this weekend.

First look at the AI Stan Lee Hologram at LA Comic Con pic.twitter.com/5irX7DC556 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

ChronoLuminaire replied on X:

"Q: "what do you think about the x-men's legacy being so tied to the civil rights movement."

AI: "the x-men was inspired by the civil rights movement."

Me: "NO IT WASN'T he stated time and again that didn't come till later. He just needed a reason to explain the powers."

My god they are rewriting history with this ghoul.

I mean, no. I mean, ChronoLuminaire is right, that is what they did. But Stan Lee still took credit for it anyway, in hindsight, telling Rolling Stone, about when the civil rights metaphor emerged, "It came along the minute I thought of the X-Men and Professor X. I realised that I had that metaphor, which was great. It was given to me as a gift. Cause it made the stories more than just a good guy fighting a bad guy." I mean, yes, revisionist history, true, but it's Stan's own revisions. So this hologram got it right about Stan. Even if Stan got it wrong. And of course, this A.I. hologram does take away work from regular guests. Not just other guests that people could be seeing instead, but also professional lookalikes such as Dan Lee. Who is local and probably could have done with the work.

