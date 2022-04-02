The Thing #6 Preview: Death's Miracle

Death may have restored the sight of Alicia Masters in this preview of The Thing #6, but she's still trying to steal her man. Will Ben go for it? Check out the preview below.

The Thing #6

by Walter Mosley & Tom Reilly, cover by Tom Reilly

WALTER MOSLEY'S FORAY INTO THE MARVEL UNIVERSE GOES OUT WITH A BANG! It all comes down to this! The secret power behind Mot is revealed at last – but with it comes a very personal threat to Ben Grimm! Can the Thing battle his way past the one foe that waits for all of us and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat? And in order to do so, will it mean working hand-in-glove with Doctor Doom?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 06, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620000900611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620000900621 – THE THING 6 ASRAR VARIANT – $3.99 US

