The Top 10 Comic Shop Monthly Bestseller List For July 2023

Batman: Knight Terrors #1 topped the July Bestseller List significantly more than the Knight Terrors series itself. With Spider-Man right behind...

In recent weeks, Bleeding Cool has been running a Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List for the week's comic book sales in comic book shops. The chart is compiled from hundreds of comic book stores thanks to data provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers across the world – mostly North America and the UK. We only get the top ten, but that also means we can find the Top Ten sales for the month as well. Not only did we have the numbers for August, but I was also able to get the numbers for July…

These numbers are based on sales, not orders. Just in case that wasn't clear. The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the month the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale. These numbers are based on sales, not orders.

Notably, Batman: Knight Terrors #1 topping the chart sold significantly more than the Knight Terrors series itself, and also saw serious challenges from Amazing Spider-Man. And they all outsold the Hellfire Gala… There are those who can't believe Amazing Spider-Man sells as well as it does. But it does, and this is all the proof you need.

No. Title Publisher Writer Artist Price Ratio 1. Batman: Knight Terrors #1 DC Joshua Williamson Guillem March, David Lafuente 4.99 100 2. Amazing Spider-Man #29 Marvel Zeb Wells Ed McGuinness 3.99 87.6 3. Amazing Spider-Man #30 Marvel Zeb Wells Ed McGuinness 3.99 78.3 4. Ultimate Invasion #2 Marvel Jonathan Hickman Bryan Hitch 5.99 63.6 5. X-Men #24 Marvel Gerry Duggan Joshua Cassara 3.99 63.1 6. Daredevil #13 Marvel Chip Zdarsky Marco Checchetto 3.99 62.1 7. Incredible Hulk #2 Marvel Phillip Kennedy Johnson Nic Klein 3.99 60.5 8. Knight Terrors #1 DC Joshua Williamson Giuseppe Camuncoli,Caspar Wijngaard 3.99 58.6 9. Knight Terrors First Blood #1 DC Joshua Williamson Howard Porter 5.99 58.1 10. X-Men Hellfire Gala #1 Marvel Gerry Duggan R. B. Silva 8.99 57.4

