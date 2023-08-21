Top 10 Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – 19th August 2023

Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: bestseller list, daredevil, Dark X-Men, Spider-Boy, uncanny avengers
Yes! It's back! This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of direct market comic stores from their sales from Tuesday to Friday, what used to be known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get their week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. The chart is compiled from hundreds of comic book stores thanks to data provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers across the world – mostly North America and the UK. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale.
|Comic
|Publisher
|Writer
|Artist
|Price
|Ratio
|1.
|Uncanny Avengers #1
|Marvel
|Gerry Duggan
|Javier Garron
|4.99
|100.0
|2.
|Dark X-Men #1
|Marvel
|Steve Foxe
|Jonas Scharf
|4.99
|84.9
|3.
|Death of the Venomverse #2
|Marvel
|Cullen Bunn
|Gerardo Sandoval
|4.99
|67.5
|4.
|Daredevil #14
|Marvel
|Chip Zdarsky
|Marco Checchetto
|4.99
|64.9
|5.
|Spider-Man #11
|Marvel
|Dan Slott
|Luciano Vecchio
|4.99
|63.6
|6.
|Batman/ Superman: World's Finest #18
|DC
|Mark Waid
|Travis Moore
|3.99
|54.8
|7.
|Void Rivals #3
|Image
|Robert Kirkman
|Lorenzo De Felici
|3.99
|50.6
|8.
|Knight Terrors: Nightwing #2
|DC
|Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad
|Daniele Di Nicuolo
|4.99
|49.7
|9.
|Knight Terrors: Superman #2
|DC
|Joshua Williamson
|Tom Reilly
|4.99
|48.8
|10.
|Alpha Flight #1
|Marvel
|Ed Brisson
|Scott Godlewski
|3.99
|48.7
Marvel Comics takes the lion's share of this week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List chart performers, with DC's Batman/Superman topping the two Knight Terrors tie-ins that make it in, which are also both beaten by the third issue of the semi-Transformers tie-in comic Void Rivals from Image and Skybound. And while Uncanny Avengers and Dark X-Men launch issues top the charts, fellow Fall Of X launch Alpha Flight scrapes in with less than half of Uncanny Avengers' orders. And for all the Spider-Boy fuss, the Daredevil #14 finale just tops his origin in Spider-Man #11. But both of them are topped by Death Of The Venomverse #2, suggesting that Marvel might well get back into the Cullen Bunn business.
