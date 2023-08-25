Posted in: Avengers, Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: bestseller list, Immortal Thor, Knight Terrors

Top 10 Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – 25th August 2023

Amazing Spider-Man, Immortal Thor and Knight Terrors top the second Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, measuring sales in hundreds of comic shops

It was brought back last week, and it's here to stay. This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of direct market comic stores from their sales from Tuesday to Friday, what used to be known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get their week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. The chart is compiled from hundreds of comic book stores thanks to data provided by ComicHub, which provides POS services for comic book retailers across the world – mostly North America and the UK. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List gives the best-selling reported comic of the week the 100.0 number, and you can see how each title performed as a percentage of that sale.

Marvel Comics takes the top for this week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List with Amazing Spider-Man #32, the best-selling comic in the direct market of comic book stores this week. But very close behind is Immortal Thor #1, with DC Comics a little further behind with a couple of Knight Terrors comics, the only DC books in the chart. Jean Grey #1 makes a very strong launch, but only just ahead of a second print of a comic from thirty-five years ago, Amazing Spider-Man #300, which beats out the Fall Of X tie-in Iron Man and X-Force, and the launch of Realm Of X. And yes, a reprint of the first appearance of Venom outsells the latest issue of Venom by a good ten percent.

Comic Publisher Writer Artist Price Ratio 1. Amazing Spider-Man #32 Marvel Zeb Wells Patrick Gleason 3.99 100.0 2. Immortal Thor #1 Marvel Al Ewing Martin Coccolo 6.99 96.0 3. Knight Terrors #4 DC Joshua Williamson Giuseppe Camuncoli, Stefano Nesi, Caspar Wijngaard 3.99 71.4 4. Knight Terrors: Detective Comics #2 DC Dan Watters Riccardo Federici 4.99 67.2 5. Jean Grey #1 Marvel Louise Simonson Bernard Chang 4.99 66.1 6. Amazing Spider-Man #300 Facsimile Marvel David Michelinie Todd McFarlane 6.99 64.3 7. Invincible Iron Man #9 Marvel Gerry Duggan Juan Frigeri 3.99 63.6 8. Realm of X #1 Marvel Torunn Gronbekk Diogenes Neves 4.99 62.2 9. X-Force #43 Marvel Ben Percy Robert Gill 3.99 60.9 10. Venom #24 Marvel Al Ewing Sergio Dávila 3.99 68.3

