The Transformation of Noah Mendez by Kevin Casas and Ria Martinez

The Transformation of Noah Mendez by Kevin Casas and Ria Martinez is to be published by First Second in 2027

Noah Mendez faces high school drama, secret crushes, and a new life as a werewolf in this coming-of-age tale.

First Second Books acquired world rights, with Ivan Taurisano editing and Jessica Mileo brokering the deal.

Kevin Casas works at Nickelodeon; Ria Martinez is an artist on Love Shore and is collaborating with Dial Books.

The Transformation of Noah Mendez, a YA graphic novel by Kevin Casas and Ria Martinez, is about a guy who is struggling with high school, liking his best friend, and being a newly turned werewolf. Kiara Valdez, while at First Second, acquired world rights to The Transformation of Noah Mendez. Ivan Taurisano will edit, and publication is scheduled for 2027. Kevin Casas and Ria Martinez's agent Jessica Mileo at InkWell Management negotiated the deal.

Kevuin Casas is a Production Coordinator at Nickelodeon Animation Studios. Ria Martinez is an artist whose latest work can be seen in the cyberpunk noir visual novel game Love Shore. They are currently working with Dial Books on a graphic novel written by Adib Khorram. Here's a look at the pitch document for The Transformation of Noah Mendez that secured them the gig from First Second.

First Second Books is an American graphic novels publisher based in New York City, and an imprint of Roaring Brook Press, part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, with Editorial & Creative Director Mark Siegel and Editorial Director Calista Brill.

Jessica joined InkWell Management in 2017 and primarily focuses on children's books, children's graphic novels, women's fiction, rom-coms, commercial/book club fiction, and select prescriptive and narrative nonfiction. The projects she works with are high concept, commercial, and have a juicy hook. She is always looking for books that are from points of view of underrepresented folks in books and media, such as BIPOC and/or LGBTQIA+. Her clients include New York Times Bestselling author Rory Power, USA Today Bestselling author KC Davis, New York Times Bestselling author Allison Saft, Julio Anta, and Ava Wilder.

