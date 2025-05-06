Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: kickstarter, transformers

The Transformers Is The Most Funded Comics Kickstarter Campaign Ever

The Transformers Compendium from Skybound is the most funded comics Kickstarter campaign ever, almost hitting $4 million

When Skybound and Hasbro launched their The Transformers Compendium Set Kickstarter campaign last month, I wondered if they might surpass the all-time comic book funding record, one they set last year with the G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Compendium Set.

Well, this week, The Transformers officially became the most-funded comics Kickstarter of all time, about to top $4 million with thirty hours to go. That number has certainly been buoyed by Skybound unlocking twenty-two stretch goals for backers including reprints Transformers issues such as #5 (with MD Bright's Shockwave cover) and #67 (featuring Jim Lee's Galvatron cover) that collectors will likely be chasing well after this campaign ends, if this $120 sale for a GI Joe: A Real American Hero campaign exclusive variant is any indication. However, that's not the only collector's item – box sets from the aforementioned GI Joe campaigns sell for over $500, a decent-sized profit for anyone who purchased this through the Kickstarter for $300.

In fact, given that the G.I. Joe add-on trading cards themselves sell for nearly $40, investing in multiple copies of these Skybound/Hasbro box sets and add-ons might be one of the few sure ways for speculators and collectors to make over 100% profit in today's comic market. And give Skybound even more money.

This is the latest big win for the partnership between Skybound and Hasbro, which sold over 5 million units in less than two years after many retailers and readers were sceptical, to say the least, about Transformers and GI Joe in comic shops. But Robert Kirkman's vision for The Energon Universe, which he launched with Void Rivals and continued with the aforementioned brands, along with a complete rebirth of interest in Larry Hama's GI Joe: A Real American Hero, has set a new standard for how comic book companies approach these legacy IPs, that have been taken on by IDW for Teenage Mutant Nonja Turtles. But with 30 hours till the campaign ends on Wednesday at Noon Pacific (pesky American time zones), only one question remains – how much more will this grow? Four – or five – million? And how much will other folk on Kickstarter, just trying to raise $2000, react?

Well, The Transformers Compendium Kickstarter Campaign is live – for now – and we'll definitely get the answer to our question very soon.

