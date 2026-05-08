Posted in: Comics, Titan | Tagged: Anard RK, Daniel Kraus, pulitzer

The Two Comic Book Publishers That Won Pulitzer Prizes This Year

The two comic book publishers that won Pulitzer Prizes this year... thanks to Anand RK and Daniel Kraus

Article Summary Pulitzer Prize 2026 honored Bloomberg's trAPPed, with Anand RK, Suparna Sharma and Natalie Obiko Pearson winning.

trAPPed used graphic novel storytelling to expose India's digital arrest scam and its human toll with vivid reporting.

Anand RK's Pulitzer Prize win highlights comics journalism, with colors by Nisha Singh and letters by Aditya Bidikar.

Daniel Kraus also won a Pulitzer Prize, taking Fiction for Angel Down, a novel published by comics-linked Titan Books.

This week, the 2026 Pulitzer Prize for Illustrated Reporting and Commentary went to Anand RK, Suparna Sharma and Natalie Obiko Pearson, for their comic book journalism trAPPed, published by Bloomberg last year as "an investigation in graphic novel form documenting a widespread digital scam in India that has devastated hundreds of thousands of lives. The saga of a neurologist kept under "digital arrest" for eight days was illustrated by Anand RK and reported by Suparna Sharma and Natalie Obiko Pearson." The Pulitzer Prize Board cited "a riveting account of a neurologist in India held under 'digital arrest' by her phone, reporting that uses visuals and words to cast light on the growing global challenges of surveillance and digital scams."

For "trAPPed," Sharma and Pearson conducted extensive interviews, collected voluminous documentation and traveled thousands of miles across India, while taking video and photos. Each panel drawn by Anand RK shows painstakingly rendered representations of people and places from their reporting. The graphic feature is designed to meet readers on their phones, bringing them closer to the victim's psychological ordeal as her phone's camera became her captor. The format is intended to help readers understand why this scam was successful, letting them experience it alongside the main subject and using art to convey what it is like to be "arrested by phone." To complement the graphic story, Bloomberg Businessweek published India's Digital Dream, Hacked. These stories won the Overseas Press Club's 2026 Kim Wall Award.

Anand RK is best known for working with Ram V on Blue in Green as well as Resurrection Man, Radio Apocalypse, and part of the creative team of the upcoming Deicidium series of graphic novels being published by Image Comics. The comic was colored by Nisha Singh, lettered by Aditya Bidikar, and translated by Zeeshan Hasan Akhtar. "We are honoured that the Pulitzer Board recognised this example of deeply reported public service journalism, published in an inventive format," said Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait. "Both the intensive reporting into this ruinous scam and the use of the graphic-novel-style medium to bring the story to life are extraordinary achievements by the team." It can be read in full here, also in Hindi and for those allergic to comics,in a text version, with a description of every panel.

Other nominations for the category were Adolfo Arranz, Poppy McPherson, Devjyot Ghoshal, and Han Huang of Reuters for Scammed Into Scamming, Ivan Ehlers for his work for the Los Angeles Times and Peter Kuper, working for Truthdig and more. The jury was made up of Mariel Garza of Golden State, Susie Cagle from The San Francisco Standard, Alberto Cairo, with a Knight Chair in Infographics and Data Visualization at the University of Miami, cartoonist Jess Ruliffson and last year's Pulitzer winner, Ann Telnaes of The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Daniel Kraus has won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, given for distinguished fiction published during the year by an American author, preferably dealing with American life, with his novel Angel Down as a "breathless novel of World War I, a stylistic tour-de-force that blends such genres as allegory, magical realism and science fiction into a cohesive whole, told in a single sentence." Not a comic (at least not yet) but published by a well-known British comics publisher, Titan. The owners of Titan and Forbidden Planet, Vivian Cheung and Nick Landau, said, "Daniel Kraus has always been at the forefront of genre fiction, a mould-breaking innovator of form and style who never rests easy. Angel Down is his highest achievement so far, and we at Titan Books are thrilled with Daniel's incredibly well-deserved win." Graphic novel adaptation for 2027 anyone???

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