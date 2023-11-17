Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Valiants

The Valiants & Valiantine Day in Valiant's February 2024 Solicits

The conclusion of X-O Manowar Unconquered. A Very Valiantine Day Special and the FCBD launch of The Valiants, including Roku Vs. Ninjak.

Alien Books' takeover of Valiant Entertainment's publishing line sees the conclusion of X-O Manowar Unconquered by Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad and Liam Sharp and A Very Valiantine Day Special from Lysa Hawkins, Ryan Cady, Buddy Scalera, Will Pfeifer, Aj Ampadu, Andres Ponce, Emiliano Urdinola and Emilano Correa in their February 2023 solicits and solicitations. And the launch of Free Comic Book Day of The Valiants, including Roku Vs. Ninjak.

FCBD 2024 THE VALIANTS

VALIANT

DEC230013

We're thrilled to bring you two exciting stories this FCBD. First up is a sneak peek at The Valiants, one of Valiant's major arcs this year! In May, we kick things off with The Valiants #1, a prestige issue that sets the stage for a 3-part series. This FCBD issue offers a tantalizing 10-page preview. The Valiants' epic events will lead into Valiant 2024, a massive crossover event arriving in August. Next, we dive into the action-packed Roku Vs. Ninjak. Meet the world's deadliest assassins, forced to collaborate on a mission assigned by the Jonin. Can they survive and retrieve what's been stolen without taking each other out?

Preview Material

Rating: Teen

In Shops: Apr 10, 2024

SRP: 0

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #6 CVR A SHARP

VALIANT

DEC231135

DEC231136 – X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED #6 CVR B SEARS

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A / CA) Liam Sharp

It's all been building to this. X-O Manowar fights for his life against the Novus Romanus elite. Thyra's loyalty is tested under the weight of new revelations. Sacrifices will be made, lives will be lost, and champions will be made!

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED PRESTIGE ED #2 (OF 2)

VALIANT

DEC231137

(W) Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A / CA) Liam Sharp

PRESTIGE PART 2 – COLLECTING X-O UNCONQUERED SINGLE ISSUES #4-6, the stunning conclusion to the X-O Unconquered arc bound together in prestige format!

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

A VERY VALIANTINES SPECIAL ONE SHOT

VALIANT

DEC231138

(W) Lysa Hawkins, Ryan Cady, Buddy Scalera, Will Pfeifer, Aj Ampadu (A) Andres Ponce, Emiliano Urdinola, Emilano Correa (CA) Diego Giribaldi

Love is in the air! Join us as we explore love Valiant style. In this saucy 50-page anthology, we feature four tales of lost love with Doctor Mirage, family love with Bloodshot, young love on the rocks with Faith and Archer, and lastly, "The Many Loves of Ninjak"—self-explanatory. We know our heroes save the day, but can they save their hearts as well?

In Shops: Feb 07, 2024

VALIANT CLASSICS COLL NINJAK 7TH DRAGON TP

ALIEN BOOKS

AUG238206

(W) Mark Moretti, Kevin VanHook, Joe St Pierre (A) Joe Quesada, Don Perlin, Joe St Pierre

Re-presenting the complete classic adventures of Valiant's slickest superspy from his deadly debut and into the pages of his own smash-hit series!

Colin King – sophisticated British playboy by day, elite superspy by night! As Ninjak, King will put his brilliant mind and lethal training in the world's most dangerous fighting techniques to the test facing down covert agents and criminal cartels. Including a globe-spanning mission against his greatest nemesis – the Webnet terror network and its villainous mastermind, Dr. Silk!

Featuring all-time classic contributions from comics all-stars including Joe Quesada (Daredevil), Mark Moretti (ETERNAL WARRIOR), Don Perlin (Captain America), Kevin VanHook, (BLOODSHOT), Dan Abnett & Andy Lanning (Guardians of the Galaxy), and more!

Collecting NINJAK (1994) #1-8, BLOODSHOT (1993) #6-7, and SECRET WEAPONS (1993) #5

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

ZERO POINT TP

ALIEN BOOKS

AUG238210

(W) Agustin Graham Nakamura (A / CA) Agustin Graham Nakamura

Immerse yourself in the adrenaline-pumping pages of "Zero Point," a graphic novel that pays homage to 80s and 90s action films!

Meet Bird, a hitman seeking redemption from his ruthless past under the shadow of his mentor, Crow. When a final mission goes sideways, he's pitted against Kat, a young and deadly assassin. As roles reverse and loyalties blur, "Zero Point" delivers charismatic characters, intense battles, and unexpected alliances, all illustrated in

captivating Manga-style artwork. Get ready for a roller-coaster ride where the line between predator and prey is shattered.

Black Rain meets The Professional.

Impressive cinematographic artwork in Manga style.

In Shops: Feb 21, 2024

MACHINE GIRL & SPACE HELL ENGELS #2 CVR A NOOBOVICH

ALIEN BOOKS

DEC231141

DEC231142 – MACHINE GIRL & SPACE HELL ENGELS #2 CVR B SOLO

(W) Matts (A) Sergio Monjes (CA) Noobovich

Get ready for the conclusion of Machine Girl & the Space Hell Engels! Megan and her devoted crew stumble upon a jaw-dropping secret about the enigmatic baby they are safeguarding… What initially seemed like a routine mission spirals into an all-out battle! With aliens and ruthless mercenaries hot on their heels, Megan forms an unexpected alliance, but as the danger intensifies, the price of their mission becomes shockingly clear.

In Shops: Feb 28, 2024

