The Wrong Earth Returns In Ahoy Comics' March 2024 Solicits

The Wrong Earth returns with a new series, Dead Ringers, from Ahoy Comics in March 2024, from Tom Peter, Jamal Igle and Juan Castro.

Article Summary Exciting return of The Wrong Earth with new series Dead Ringers in Ahoy Comics' March 2024 lineup.

Original creators Tom Peyer, Jamal Igle, and Juan Castro reunite for this fresh adventure.

Project Cryptid debuts as Ahoy's first ongoing title, exploring bizarre creatures monthly.

Collect the lore of cryptids with Project Cryptid TP Vol 1, featuring top industry talents.

The Wrong Earth returns with a new series, Dead Ringers, from Ahoy Comics in March, along with co-creator Tom Peter, Jamal Igle and Juan Castro. As well as a new Project Cryptid and a collection of that series as well, all in Ahoy's March 2024 solicits and solicitations.

THE WRONG EARTH: DEAD RINGERS #1

WRITER | TOM PEYER

ARTIST | JAMAL IGLE, JUAN CASTRO

COVER A | JAMAL IGLE

COVER B | FELIPE SOBREIRO

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/13/2024

FOC DATE | 2/11/2024

AHOY's acclaimed multiverse comic returns for a new five-issue run by the original creative team! Dragonflyman and Stinger are back where they belong, on campy Earth-Alpha—but Earth-Omega's gritty Dragonfly and Stinger II are now trapped there too. Will their vigilante violence infect the planet's innocent, code-approved culture? And what happens when two heroes want to share Dragonflyman's civilian identity, billionaire Richard Fame? The agonizing answers will shake Fortune City to its foundations!



PROJECT: CRYPTID #7

MR

WRITER | JOSEPH ILLIDGE, AA RUBIN

ARTIST | JUAN CASTRO, PETER KRAUSE, TAKI SOMA

COVER | JUAN CASTRO, PETER KRAUSE, TAKI SOMA

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE | 3/20/2024

FOC DATE | 2/18/2024

By popular demand—now AHOY's first ongoing title, showcasing the strangest creatures on earth every month! Joseph Illidge, Peter Krause, and Juan Castro take us to the mean streets of Brooklyn, where the birds are not what they seem. AA Rubin and Taki Soma take us on a family camping trip…only to discover some bizarre types of "families" out in the wilderness.

PROJECT: CRYPTID TP VOL 1 MR

WRITER | MARK RUSSELL, MELISSA F. OLSON, ALEX SEGURA, VARIOUS

ARTIST | RICHARD PACE, GENE HA, JAMAL IGLE, VARIOUS

COVER | DESI APONTE

FULL COLOR | 152 PAGES | $17.99

IN-STORE DATE | 5/15/2024

FOC DATE | 3/17/2024

Bigfoot, Yetis, Nessies, Mongolian Death Worms, and more! AHOY presents a deep dive into all things "cryptid"—legendary, tall tale, and fanciful beasts. An all-star selection of writers including Mark Russell, Matt Bors, Melissa F. Olson, and Alex Segura take us from the depths of Loch Ness to the wilds of the Yeti's Himalayan Mountains to the Ohio backroads where the Loveland Frogman lurks. Featuring art by Jamal Igle, Richard Pace, Gene Ha, Ted & Ro, and many more.

