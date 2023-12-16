Posted in: Ahoy, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: ,

The Wrong Earth Returns In Ahoy Comics' March 2024 Solicits

The Wrong Earth returns with a new series, Dead Ringers, from Ahoy Comics in March 2024, from Tom Peter, Jamal Igle and Juan Castro.

The Wrong Earth returns with a new series, Dead Ringers, from Ahoy Comics in March, along with co-creator Tom Peter, Jamal Igle and Juan Castro. As well as a new Project Cryptid and a collection of that series as well, all in Ahoy's March 2024 solicits and solicitations.

Ahoy Comics March 2024 Solicits

THE WRONG EARTH: DEAD RINGERS #1
WRITER | TOM PEYER
ARTIST | JAMAL IGLE, JUAN CASTRO
COVER A | JAMAL IGLE
COVER B | FELIPE SOBREIRO
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/13/2024
FOC DATE | 2/11/2024
AHOY's acclaimed multiverse comic returns for a new five-issue run by the original creative team! Dragonflyman and Stinger are back where they belong, on campy Earth-Alpha—but Earth-Omega's gritty Dragonfly and Stinger II are now trapped there too. Will their vigilante violence infect the planet's innocent, code-approved culture? And what happens when two heroes want to share Dragonflyman's civilian identity, billionaire Richard Fame? The agonizing answers will shake Fortune City to its foundations!

Ahoy Comics March 2024 Solicits
PROJECT: CRYPTID #7
MR
WRITER | JOSEPH ILLIDGE, AA RUBIN
ARTIST | JUAN CASTRO, PETER KRAUSE, TAKI SOMA
COVER | JUAN CASTRO, PETER KRAUSE, TAKI SOMA
FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99
IN-STORE DATE | 3/20/2024
FOC DATE | 2/18/2024
By popular demand—now AHOY's first ongoing title, showcasing the strangest creatures on earth every month! Joseph Illidge, Peter Krause, and Juan Castro take us to the mean streets of Brooklyn, where the birds are not what they seem. AA Rubin and Taki Soma take us on a family camping trip…only to discover some bizarre types of "families" out in the wilderness.

Ahoy Comics March 2024 Solicits

PROJECT: CRYPTID TP VOL 1 MR
WRITER | MARK RUSSELL, MELISSA F. OLSON, ALEX SEGURA, VARIOUS
ARTIST | RICHARD PACE, GENE HA, JAMAL IGLE, VARIOUS
COVER | DESI APONTE
FULL COLOR | 152 PAGES | $17.99
IN-STORE DATE | 5/15/2024
FOC DATE | 3/17/2024
Bigfoot, Yetis, Nessies, Mongolian Death Worms, and more! AHOY presents a deep dive into all things "cryptid"—legendary, tall tale, and fanciful beasts. An all-star selection of writers including Mark Russell, Matt Bors, Melissa F. Olson, and Alex Segura take us from the depths of Loch Ness to the wilds of the Yeti's Himalayan Mountains to the Ohio backroads where the Loveland Frogman lurks. Featuring art by Jamal Igle, Richard Pace, Gene Ha, Ted & Ro, and many more.

Ahoy Comics March 2024 Solicits

 

