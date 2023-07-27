Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: Gerry Duggam, hellfire gala, ms marvel

The X-Men's Hellfire Gala, Ms Marvel, And Where Did Everyone Go?

Yes, yes, okay, one last Hellfire Gala post then I am done, okay? But there is some spillover from yesterday's insane Bleeding Cool coverage.

Yes, yes, okay, one last Hellfire Gala post then I am done, okay? There were ten yesterday, and one the day before. I can write about other things you know? But I do confess, this has rather messed with my brain. It's all very much a cross between X-Men #137 and Miracleman #15. It reminded me of my youngest daughter when she was much younger and would end every story she made up saying "and then everybody died!"

So Professor Xavier thinks all the mutants in the world are dead. Aside from the very few that managed to use the Resist triangle method previously referred to in U.S.Avengers, Avengers No Surrender and X-Men: Red #11.

X-Men #23 may have prepared us for where all the mutants went. Because while Professor Xavier can't find any trace of them on Earth, or on Mars where we thought they'd all been sent, maybe he didn't focus hard enough on Ryker's Island. As seen in X-Men #23…

With Nimrod, Feilong and Doctor Stasis overseeing Orchis building an island prison in New York ahead of the Hellfire Gala as well. We thought that they might have been planning to imprison the mutant attendees arrested by the Stark Sentinels?

They'd already stopped Magik's teleportation. Now they have all the mutants of the world, including The Five, saved for later.

But it seems that Ms Marvel won't be among them. I presumed that she would not have had the mental training to RESIST as the others did. But maybe her Inhuman heritage got in the way of Xavier's call to mutants. Or maybe someone told her – she does seem to be in this scene towards the middle left with the red triangle in her head.

And while she didn't appear to be in the subsequent fight, she is standing to the side of the group that escaped. Bottom left in the shadows…

Bottom left again…

And being able to tell who is and who isn't the Blob courtesy of her massive superhero fan knowledge.

I suppose it would have been a bit too much to bring back Ms Marvel and kill her off straight away…

Though it's a much more fatal ending for one Declan Shalvey.

