There's Nothing There in Black Mask Comics March 2021 Solicitations

Black Mask Comics are ramping up their line again, post-pandemic, with a collection of There's Nothing There, the launch of Destiny NY and the return of Space Riders in their March 2021 solicitations.

THERE'S NOTHING THERE TP VOL 01

BLACK MASK COMICS

SEP171272

(W) Patrick Kindlon (A) Maria Llovet (CA) Jim Campbell

Celebrity-socialite Reno Selleti doesn't believe in very much beyond Instagram comments, hipster drugs, and the flash of paparazzi cameras, so when a friend invites her to an EYES WIDE SHUT-type party she goes along mostly for the lulz. But the joke doesn't feel as funny when she realizes it's an actual occult ritual, and suddenly she's seeing things… horrifying apparitions trying to warn her. "RUN."

Like Darren Aronofsky remaking DRAG ME TO HELL, There's Nothing There is a stylish & hallucinatory thriller about losing yourself in the bright lights and finding yourself at rock bottom. By your new favorite artist Maria Llovet and Patrick Kindlon (We Can Never Go Home). In Shops: Dec 13, 2017 SRP: $12.99

SPACE RIDERS VORTEX OF DARKNESS #4 (RES) (MR)

BLACK MASK COMICS

JAN211239

(W) Carlos Giffoni (A/CA) Alexis Ziritt

Adios Pendejos! The riders infiltrate the palace in the mind of the mother of all evil gods. They hope to find her soul and put it to rest forever. A one way trip to the deepest darkness of a demonic mind. Hail SatÃ¡n! In Shops: Mar 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99

DESTINY NY #1 CVR A ROMBOLI

BLACK MASK STUDIOS

JAN211240

(W) Pat Shand (A) Manuel Preitano (CA) Elisa Romboli

Logan grew up in a boarding school for children with magical prophecies, but she fulfilled her destiny so young that she's now having a midlife crisis despite being in her 20s. When she falls for the estranged daughter of a mystical crime family, Logan's new love puts the entire school in jeopardy.

A grounded story about the magic of young adulthood, star-crossed modern romance, delayed coming of age, and finding your place in a world too busy to notice you.

From writer Pat Shand (Snap Flash Hustle) and artist Manuel Preitano (DC Comics' The Oracle Code) with an incredible limited-edition cover by Terry Moore (Strangers in Paradise), this exuberantly youthful and achingly heartfelt ongoing series feels like Strangers in Paradise set in a magical NYC, featuring characters that will stick with you long after finishing this double-sized first issue. In Shops: Mar 31, 2021 SRP: $3.99

