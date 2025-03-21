Posted in: AWA, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Comics, Solicits

They Chose Violence… in AWA's Full June 2025 Solicits

They Chose Violence... Vigilantes Vs White Supremacists in AWA's Full June 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Explore vigilante justice in AWA's new series, They Chose Violence by Sheldon Allen & Mauricio Campetella.

Follow Laneka, Deidre, and Karen as they target white supremacists circumventing the justice system.

Danny Hogan's Purpose Project redefines work in a world where jobs are obsolete; find new purpose.

Garth Ennis expands Marjorie Finnegan: Temporal Criminal with new stories and thrilling adventures.

AWA launches a new series, with female black vigilantes targeting white supremacists in They Chose Violence #1 by Sheldon Allen and Mauricio Campetella in their June 2025 solicits and solicitations. While The Purpose Project by Danny Hogan and Felipe Cunha looks at what happens when jobs are obsolete.

THEY CHOOSE VIOLENCE #1 (OF 5) CVR A RAHZZAH (MR)

AWA

APR251238

APR251239 – THEY CHOOSE VIOLENCE #1 (OF 5) CVR B BAKER (MR)

(W) Sheldon Allen (A) Mauricio Campetella (CA) Rahzzah

Laneka, Deidre and Karen, three HBCU besties turned professional career women, enraged by the systemic injustice plaguing their community, band together to form a vigilante squad that targets White Supremacists deemed to have circumvented the justice system and gotten away with protected murder. Serving up grisly justice in increasingly creative ways, the vigilante posse becomes front-page news while always staying one step ahead of the law. It's liberating, it's addictive and it's kinda fun – until a copycat killer emerges whose signature contains a special message to them. "They Choose Violence" asks what happens when you go down the dark, unforgiving road of revenge? What happens when the only path forward is escalation? There's no turning back now – for anyone.

In Shops: Jun 18, 2025

PURPOSE PROJECT (ONE-SHOT)

AWA

APR251240

(W) Danny Hogan (A) Felipe Cunha (CA) Rahzzah

This imaginative odd couple workplace comedy pairs an unambitious stoner with a salty soon-to-be-retiree as part of a new government initiative dubbed "The Purpose Project." Its goal: to help everyday citizens adjust to a world in which most jobs have been made obsolete and where people have an opportunity to find alternative sources of purpose beyond the traditional concepts of "work."

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

MARJORIE FINNEGAN TEMPORAL CRIMINAL DIRECTORS CUT TP (MR)

AWA

APR251241

(W) Garth Ennis (A) Goran Sudzuka (CA) Amanda Conner

The all-new expanded edition of Marjorie Finnegan, Temporal Criminal! This new edition features the original 8-issue series, plus a new full-issue length story from Garth Ennis and Goran Sud uka. Marj's larcenous trail from the Big Bang to the Ninety-fifth Reich has drawn the beady eye of the Temporal PD, who's number one Deputy Marshall is now hard on our heroine's tail!

In Shops: Jun 11, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!